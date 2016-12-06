Volunteer this year

Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you have two hours a week to spare to volunteer? Would you like to enrich the lives of residents living in nursing homes and assisted living centers? If you said yes, we invite you to join us in striving to improve lives by becoming an Ombudsman Volunteer.

To become a volunteer in the Ombudsman Program, the applicant must have a concern about older people; be able to work with many types of personalities without being judgmental; be responsible; be willing to follow problems through to their resolution; be able to accept training and supervision; be able to spend at least two hours per week in the program; be free from conflicts of interest; and be able to pass a criminal background check.

SODA Area Agency on Aging will be providing training for potential volunteers on Thursday, December 8, 2016 and on Friday, December 9, 2016 at 10:00AM until 4:00PM. These will be held at Kiamichi Technology Center, located at 1301 W Liberty Rd, in Atoka. There is no charge or obligation to attend the training sessions, or to volunteer after the training.

For further information, and to register for the training, please contact Tiffany Wingfield or Rebekah Williams at 580-920-1388 or call the Senior Info. Line at 1-800-211-2116.

Tiffany Wingfield is a SODA Ombudsman Supervisor.