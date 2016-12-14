The Season for Changes

Thanksgiving has gone and Christmas is upon us. The year 2016 is coming to an end and 2017 is about to begin. The weather was once warm and now the weather is getting cold. Within the last few weeks a lot has changed and within the next few weeks a lot more changes will be coming. Some changes have been good and some have been bad. Some changes were by choice and some by force.

Living in a long term care facility, is a change for the resident. They have to get used to new things, new ways and new people. Some residents look at the change as a good thing and some look at the change as a bad thing.

The season of Christmas has a way of turning bad things into good things. Even though it may be cold outside, the season seems to warm peoples’ hearts. Some people that live in a long term care facility have lost that warmth. This is due to the changes in their life.

Some residents have no family; some have family, but don’t get to see them; some don’t feel like they have choices and some feel that their choices aren’t being heard.

This season you can make a difference. You can be the reason for the change. You can bring back the warmth in a resident heart that thought that they would never feel again. You could do this by just visiting with a resident at a long term care facility. Showing them the warmth of the season can change them and it could change you as well.

Through life, we all go through a lot of changes. Whether it is good or bad and we learn from them as well. Let’s take this time to make a change that could brighten someone’s life. Those that are in the long term care facility, by just giving them our time.

To show those that are in a long term care facility the warmth of the season visit a long term care facility or become an Ombudsman Volunteer to show it all year round.

To become an Ombudsman Volunteer contact the Ombudsman Supervisors Tiffany Wingfield or Rebekah Williams at 580-920-1388 or call the Senior Info. Line at 1-800-211-2116 or write to them at P.O. Box 709, Durant, OK. 74702. The Ombudsman Supervisors are available to speak to your group or organization upon request.

Tiffany Wingfield is a SODA Ombudsman Supervisor.