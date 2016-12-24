Reader says Trump changes directions

Well, well!

Donald Trump changes direction again. While he was running his campaign against Hillary Clinton, he was afraid he might lose, so he started saying, “The elections are rigged.” (in case he lost).

But after all, he won, so he stopped saying the election was rigged. It came out the way he wanted it to, so it must have been honest. Then it turned out that though he won the electoral votes (and that made him the winner and the next president), Hillary won the popular vote which means that more Americans wanted her for president than those who wanted him.

And in some states, even the electoral vote was very close. So some citizens thought it would be wise to have these votes counted again. This is not unusual when the vote is very close. And sometimes it does actually turn out that the loser is really the winner after all.

So once again, Donald Trump is afraid that he might lose, so he declares, “I won the popular vote.”

In actual fact, Hillary won two million more than he did.

So now, once again, Donald is crying, “Voter fraud.”

Wouldn’t you hate to play a game of cards or dominoes with this guy?

If he wins, the game is honest. If you win, you cheated. Talk about a sore loser!

Kate Ball

Nov. 29

Durant