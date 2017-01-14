From the desk of Representative Justin “JJ” Humphrey

I feel it is important to keep the voters of District 19 informed about what is occurring within their state government. With that in mind, I will be writing a bi-monthly update to try and keep you informed about key issues.

Many people have heard reports of a health issue that I am having, so I want to begin by letting you know that I was diagnosed with bone cancer just after the election. I know that many would think this is a private issue. However, I believe if it affects my ability to perform my office duties then you have a right to know. Plus it gives me an opportunity to brag on God’s care for me, as well as for us all.

Before the campaign began, I was injured while working cattle last spring. I was kicked in the hip by a large yearling bull and went to doctors who said I had nothing wrong. I did continue to have severe pain but was not going to let it slow me down. Then, during the campaign, I participated in a wild-cow-milking at the Finley Rodeo. We got our cow milked but she head butted me in the same hip. The pain of this injury was unbearable. I went to an orthopedic specialist who advised that my hip was splitting apart. Because my hip was in such poor condition he referred me to another specialist in Dallas, Texas who wanted me to begin a series of tests to determine what was causing the problem with the bone. You may have seen me on crutches about this time and then using a cane. The first test showed that the cow has lacerated my liver but showed no other problems.

During this time I was elected District 19 State Representative and was sworn in at the State Capital. Being sworn in was one of the most memorable days of my life. I was excited about being able to go to work for the people of our district as your representative and to finally try to help our district better the lives of our people.

Three days later, while I was still on the high of taking office, my doctor advised that I had bone cancer. This news was devastating and I cannot come close to describing my thoughts, emotions, and fears. It took me about three days to regain control of my thoughts and emotions. I made up my mind to fight. Thank God my cancer was discovered in time that it was confined to my hip and has not spread anywhere else in my body. I believe God intervened on my behalf to discover this cancer at the right time.

I have to take 25 radiation treatments and will not have any other medication or treatments. I have completed 20 treatments and lack 5 more. The treatments have not made me sick, just a little tired. Doctors say that the cow that hit me saved my life and that I will have no problem continuing as your State Representative. She did advise me to cut out the wild-cow-milking, so I will be hanging up my milk bucket.

I have already started work at the capital. I have filed several bills, have an office, an assistant, and am in the process of getting to work on your behalf. I look forward to working for you, and with your help, getting all we can for District 19. As I have said before, we are in this together. You know your community better than anyone and without your input as to what is best for your area I cannot be effective. Please keep me informed of your needs and let me hear your advice about what you feel is the best way to help your community. Please don’t feel that no one will listen because I am depending on you to help us all be successful.

In closing let me take a second to reflect on my experience. This has been a very humbling incident. I believe it will make me a better person and a better representative for you. It also has helped to reprioritize what I thought was important. The most important things are God, family, and friends. I know that this will also help me be a better representative because God has shown me how important loving friends can be. I want to give God all the glory for my healing and thank all the people who are praying for me. Your concern and care has been overwhelming. As a friend of Mom’s said, “In life we will all face obstacles and bumps in the road. Will God be with us through each and every one of them? YES INDEED! This has taught me another valuable lesson, that there is no better place to live than in District 19. The people here are the greatest, most caring, and most loving people I can imagine anywhere else in this world.

I pray that I can be the representative that you deserve. I look forward to bringing you reports about what is happening in your state government and hearing from you what is needed in your area of District 19.

With my greatest admiration for the people of District 19,

Justin “JJ” Humphrey

Humphrey is representatative of Oklahoma District 19.

