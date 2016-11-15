Legislators must adequately fund education

The failure of State Question 779, which would have increased the sales tax statewide to give teachers a pay raise and to better support educational institutions generally, raises the obvious question: what now?

Teachers definitely deserve to be paid more than they currently are. And public schools should be teaching students five days a week instead of the four days many across the state have had to cut back to. As for colleges, they should be able to schedule the courses students need rather than having to slash classes because of faculty and staff layoffs.

Since 2008, state funding for both public school and higher-education institutions has endured a series of drastic cuts. Falling oil prices are partly to blame for the state’s current fiscal mess. But the real culprit is a spineless state legislature that spends what money Oklahoma has unwisely. For instance, they passed Governor Mary Fallin’s foolish tax cuts that mainly benefited the wealthy, and they regularly give corporate welfare such as a generous tax exemption to oil companies.

Good teachers are already departing our state, going to places like Texas where they can make twice as much, or leaving the teaching profession entirely. Many more will now take the exit ramp, assuming that the failure of 779 means that Oklahomans don’t appreciate their expertise, effort, and dedication.

We think that’s the wrong interpretation of the vote, however.

Many “no” votes were simple reaction to a badly-thought-out response to falling state revenues. Voters worried about putting a specific tax in the Oklahoma constitution, which would be hard to amend when conditions change. Voters worried about raising the sales tax in Oklahoma to the highest in the nation, which could burden local businesses and drive shoppers to neighboring states that have lower tax rates. Voters worried about the fact that a sales tax always falls hardest on people who can least afford it, those who spend a high percentage of their income on food and other necessities.

People like teachers, in fact.

So if increasing the sales tax didn’t strike voters as the right answer to Oklahoma’s education crisis, what now? Well, now Oklahomans must do something much harder than simply marking a ballot yes or no.

Now we have to hold state legislators’ feet to the fire, make them do their jobs, and insist that they adequately fund education. If voters demand they do it, they will. Nothing strikes more fear into the hearts of public officials than an aroused, angry, activist public.

Yes, staying informed and active on behalf of Oklahoma schools is MUCH harder than marking a ballot. But it’s what voters have let themselves in for by turning down 779. Now, we must all get busy.

Please, educators, don’t completely give up on Oklahoma, even though it must seem the state has given up on you.

Elbert and Marion Hill

Durant