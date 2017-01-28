Area Basketball Roundup

Lone Grove 73, Calera 49 (Girls)

The Lady Bulldogs hung right with the bigger Lady Horns in the first and fourth periods but the middle two quarters proved to be the difference.

Lone Grove used a 21-9 edge in the second stanza and 22-13 in the third to take a commanding 54-31 lead through three stanzas and cruised the rest of the way.

Logan Mullens and Maddie Partain had strong offensive performances with 19 and 16 respectively to pace Calera.

Kya Hawks added four, Hannah Carter and Maddison Virgin scored three each and Kendra St. Clair had two.

Lone Grove 77, Calera 45 (Boys)

Lone Grove used its size to overpower Calera early to pick up the victory over the visiting Bulldogs.

The hosts built a 44-21 edge at halftime before a solid third period by Calera in which they were only outscored 17-15.

Hunter Fuller topped the Bulldogs with 16 points with Brayden Langley contributing a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Kody Toombs tossed in five points, Cole Reeve scored four and had 10 boards, Tyler Shupert and Jaylen Dunn had two each with Keith Jeffreys ending with a point.

Caney 49, Soper 43 (Girls)

Soper battled 10th ranked Caney to a stalemate through one half but a 15-4 third period run was too much to overcome.

It was 19-all after two quarters before the Lady Cougars exploded in the third, but the Red Bears made a game of it down the stretch erupting for 20 points themselves in the final frame.

JaeLeigh Holder notched 20 points to lead all scorers in the contest.

Kaylee Dennis contributed 10 for Soper with Taylor Herndon chipping in nine and Mackenzie Higginbottom and Kylie Webb two apiece.

Colbert 41, Coleman 31 (Boys)

Freshman Braden Muller posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Leopards to a win over Coleman.

Colbert also got double figures from Ronnie Rickman, who finished with 11 points.

Brandon Denton scored eight, Carlos Seguria had six with Dillon Winger and Josh Means adding two each.

Colbert will be back home Tuesday to face Caney.

Bennington 45, Stringtown 32 (Boys)

The Bennington Bears raced out to an 11-2 lead after one stanza and cruised the rest of the way.

Bennington was up 20-9 at halftime and poured in 17 points in the third frame to extend the advantage to 37-22.

Keaton Robison led a balanced attack with 13 points.

Joe Rochelle added eight, Talon McWilliams had seven, Tucker McWilliams five, Johnny Mays and Andrew McDonald four apiece while Kody Powell and Josh Rubio each notched two.

Rock Creek 48, Coalgate 43 (Girls)

After a bit of a slow start in which they trailed through most of the first half, the Lady Mustangs put things together to outscore the hosts Wildcats after intermission.

Coalgate led 16-11 through one period and 25-24 at the break before Rock Creek notched a 12-9 edge in the third to take a two point lead and then an identical advantage in the fourth despite hitting just three of eight at the free throw line.

Michaela Stinson and Hannah Heflin tossed in 13 points each to pace the Lady Mustangs in scoring. Lainey Jestis drained three treys and added nine points.

Jordan Nelson scored six, Teeronie McCann had three with Jacey Angello and Macy Converse contributing two apiece.

Rock Creek 58, Coalgate 45 (Boys)

The 12th ranked Mustangs never got their offense completely in gear but showed enough spark to notch the road win.

Rock Creek held a slim 10-9 edge after one quarter before a 21-13 run in the second frame started to break it open. The Mustangs then outscored Coalgate 30-23 over the course of the second half.

Darian James scored nine in that run after the break and finished with a game-high 15 points.

Brock Allen finished with nine, Sam Roper had eight, Davis Rogers, Shacona Vandenburg and Austin Green all scored six while Karson Dry and Christian McGowan posted four apiece.

Silo 93, Wilson 72 (Boys)

Eleventh-rated Silo exploded for a season-high 93 points to cruise to a road win at Wilson.

The Rebels burst out to a 23-18 lead after one quarter and were up 41-32 at intermission before putting it away with a 27-14 third period flurry.

Austin Thomas was the catalyst of the big third, pouring 13 of his 22 points in that stanza alone. He also finished with six three-pointers.

Bryce Brister led the Rebels in scoring with 23 as Jake Hamilton also had a big game with 21 points.

Silo also got 11 from Nolan Brister, nine by Patch Hamilton, three from Dally Cheek and two each by Jacob Lawless and Cord McDonald.

Rock Creek’s Jordan Nelson drives to the basket during a recent game in the Bryan County Tournament. Nelson scored six points Friday night to help the Lady Mustangs to a 48-43 road win at Coalgate. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_JordanNelson2.jpg Rock Creek’s Jordan Nelson drives to the basket during a recent game in the Bryan County Tournament. Nelson scored six points Friday night to help the Lady Mustangs to a 48-43 road win at Coalgate. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Silo head coach Brett Frank talks to his squad during a timeout at a recent game. Frank’s Rebels exploded for a season-high 93 points on Friday night as they blew past Wilson on the road for a 93-72 victory. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_SiloRebels.jpg Silo head coach Brett Frank talks to his squad during a timeout at a recent game. Frank’s Rebels exploded for a season-high 93 points on Friday night as they blew past Wilson on the road for a 93-72 victory. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat