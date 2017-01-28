Lions stunned by late Duncan rally

The Durant Lions found out earlier this season that no lead is safe, especially on the road.

They learned that lesson again the hard way on Friday night as Duncan stormed back from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to stun the visiting Lions, 72-70.

In the opener, a five-minute scoreless spell in the second period proved to be doom for Durant as the Lady Lions suffered a 51-32 defeat as well.

Both teams will need to put those contests behind them quickly as they will be back in action this afternoon at home for a 1:30 tilt against Broken Bow.

Girls

Durant trailed by just 9-7 after a late bucket by Destinee Lewis to end the first period but the Lady Lions did not score for five minutes to begin the second.

A Breanna Simmons free throw and late Lewis bucket in fact proved be the visitors lone points of the period as Duncan expanded the advantage to 24-10 at intermission. The Lady Lions didn’t help themselves much at the charity stripe as well, hitting only four of nine in the first two quarters.

The Lady Demons continued the onslaught in the third stanza with a 15-3 run before a Tristyn Hamilton three-pointer ended the quarter. That was Durant’s first trey of the night but Duncan was comfortably in front 39-16 at that point.

Durant made a late push by outscoring the hosts 16-12 in the final frame but it was too little, too late.

Simmons sank a pair of three-pointers in the fourth stanza and finished with a team-high 11 points. Lewis also reached double figures with 10 points while Annalee Jones notched six, Hamilton had three and Haley Morgan scored two.

Boys

The Lions looked well on their way to victory behind a monster offensive performance from senior Taylor Cox before the roofed caved in during a frantic fourth quarter.

Durant scored the first 11 points of the contest in rapid fashion and carried that lead to 21-10 after the opening stanza.

They continued the offensive flurry in the second stanza, building as much as a 15-point advantage but could never completely put the Demons away.

Cox however was almost unstoppable with 25 points, including four treys, before intermission, nearly singlehandedly outscoring Duncan as the Lions led 40-27 at the break.

The Durant lead continued to see-saw from 11 to 14 points during the third period as well and the Lions held a 60-47 edge just a minute into the fourth. That’s when the wheels began to fall off.

A 13-5 Duncan run narrowed the gap to five points with 4:32 remaining and it was just a 68-64 lead with 2:38 to play before a Brody Morgan steal and Cox bucket.

Riding a wave of momentum and the home crown, the Demons reeled off six straight points, including a pair of Jai’Vion Dangerfield free throws with 48 seconds left that tied the game at 70.

Durant attempted to play for the final shot but misfired as Duncan rebounded and the Lions were whistled for a foul with 0.2 seconds remaining.

Garrett Braught calmly stepped to the line and drained both free throws to give the Demons their third win of the season.

Cox finished with a game-high 35 points in the losing effort for the Lions with Wes Engle chipping in 14. Cade Buchanan totaled 10, Brady Nichols had nine and Tre’ Harper scored two.

logo http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_LionImage-1.jpg logo Durant sophomore Cade Buchanan, shown here on a drive to the basket in Tuesday’s home game, pumped in 10 points Friday night but the Lions weren’t able to hold off a frantic rally by Duncan as they dropped a 72-70 decision to the Demons on the road. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_CadeBuchanan1.jpg Durant sophomore Cade Buchanan, shown here on a drive to the basket in Tuesday’s home game, pumped in 10 points Friday night but the Lions weren’t able to hold off a frantic rally by Duncan as they dropped a 72-70 decision to the Demons on the road. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat