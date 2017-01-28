Savage Storm softball loaded with young talent

Coach Ron Faubion’s 2017 LadyStorm softballers will be young and exciting.

The team breakdown shows five freshmen, five sophomores, four juniors and two seniors.

Five of those freshmen could find themselves in the starting lineup when the Southeastern Regional Invitational opens the 2017 season on February 3 at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex and the Southeastern field.

“Overall,” coach Faubion said, “we will be young and inexperienced. On the flip side, I believe we are talented and have the potential to be fun and exciting to watch.

“The kids work hard in practice and want to improve every day. Teams need to be strong up the middle and we have a chance to be just that.”

Senior catcher Conner Harmon will be among the best in the Great American Conference. She is perhaps the most improved softballer to come through the program.

Sophomore Mykaela Wallace started at shortstop last season and Keeshia Thompson was in center field.

Storm fans know all-everything Jessica Simmons has graduated after a stunning career at second base that left her a two-time All-America and the most decorated player in GAC history.

Freshman Symphoni Shomo will start at second this year and she has outstanding potential in the field and at the plate, where she will hit in the leadoff spot.

Along with Simmons (.460, 47 of 54 stolen bases), SE also lost third baseman Sydney Kramer (.364, 28 runs batted in, 20 steals in 23 attempts), outfielder Laramie Beal (.335, 5 home runs, 37 RBIs), Courtney Riddle (.250, 3 homers, 23 runs batted in) and pitcher Jessica Seay (13-10, 112 strikeouts).

Riddle is Southeastern’s assistant softball coach and Kramer is the graduate assistant for the 2017campaign.

Top returnees include pitcher/first baseman Destiny Riddle. The sophomore righthander hit .315 with three roundtrippers and 27 RBIs, while going 2-2 in the circle.

Thompson batted .254 with 20 runs batted in. Wallace drove in 18 runs with four homers.

Ashton Adkins and Kennedy Been also saw action in the outfield. Jordyn James hit .282 with four home runs and 19 RBIs as a first baseman/designated hitter.

Pitchers Hunter Offill (18 appearances) and Ashley Moore (10 appearances) did not log decisions in relief roles.

Freshmen Kennedy Salyers (pitcher/outfielder), Kailyn Blackwood (outfielder), Brittany Chatellier (outfielder) and Marisa Fleck (third baseman/first baseman) are all in the running for playing time.

Marlee Boyd, a transfer from Grayson College, could start at third base and also back up Harmon behind the plate.

Sophomore Emily Cudd returns as the top pitcher after posting a 14-11 record in 2016 with 40 appearances, 23 starts, five complete games, 151.2 innings, 179 hits, 88 runs, 69 earned runs, 47 walks, 75 strikeouts, a .292 batting average for opponents and a 3.18 earned run average.

Cudd will be called on to carry the load early with Riddle expected to see more time in the circle this season. Freshman Salyers, junior Moore and senior Offill could play key roles this year.

Team speed will be above average and competition for starting positions will be tough.

Shomo is the fastest player and her speed should come in handy in the field and on the bases.

Fleck has great power potential with Riddle, Wallace, James and Harmon also capable of delivering the long ball.

Faubion said, “Our schedule is tough, as always, with 44 conference games. Harding returns everyone and could be the best in the conference. Henderson State, Arkansas Tech and Southern Arkansas will also compete for GAC honors.”

Pleasant surprises could come from Shomo both offensively and defensively, Cudd as pitcher and five-hole hitter, Riddle both in the circle and offensively as she won’t be called upon to bunt as often and Harmon offensively since she has already honed her defensive skills over the last three seasons.

“Last year was disappointing,” Faubion said, “because we didn’t perform as well as we expected. I think this year will be fun. We have a great group of girls who work hard and expect to win.

“We’re basically starting over with a new team. We have only two seniors and it will be interesting to see how quickly we can get the right pieces in the right places.

“We have some of the greatest fans in the world and I think they will enjoy watching this team. I know we’re all ready to get started.”

The season begins with the Southeastern Regional Invitational at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex with six games also being played at the Southeastern field.

The Invitational will feature 18 teams from six states playing 52 games over three days.

Something new has been added to the Southeastern Regional Invitation this year and it boosts the event to the top of the national list.

Fans will be able to access every game live from all five fields through Mix 96 FM, the flagship station of the Southeastern Sports Network.

Live streaming of all Invitational games is courtesy of Bob Sullins’ Keystone Broadcasting and is available at no cost to all softball fans who go to the website mix96.net and follow the prompts.

Harold Harmon is the former Sports Editor of the Democrat and Sports Information Director at Southeastern