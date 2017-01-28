Tushka holds off Caddo for huge sweep

TUSHKA – Less than a week removed from Bryan County Tournament championship defeats, it was Tushka girls and boys that got a bit of revenge on Friday night by holding off late rallies for a sweep of Caddo on Homecoming.

The ninth-ranked Lady Tigers made a big first half stand up in the opener, slipping past the 18th rated Lady Bruins, 46-42, for their 20th win of the season.

In the nightcap, Tushka also rode a big flurry in the opening half and held off the Bruins, 47-43, in another battle of Class 2A ranked opponents. The Tigers entered the game ranked 14th and Caddo was 15th.

Girls

Tushka came out much more aggressive defensively than in their meeting a week ago and turned that aggressiveness into several easy scoring opportunities.

After an early 2-2 deadlock, the Lady Tiger defense really began to assert itself, holding the Lady Bruins to only more field goal in the quarter while closing the period on a 9-2 run. Senior Jaylee Eaves was the defensive catalyst with four blocked shots in the period, including one at the buzzer to keep Tushka in front 11-4.

The second stanza started much the same way as Caddo managed just two Kacie Clower free throws in the first four minutes of the frame while the Lady Tigers pushed the advantage to 22-6 sparked by the inside play of Grace Wall.

Wall had a huge first half while keying a huge Tushka rebounding edge, including three consecutive offensive putbacks.

Alli Adair finally ended the scoring dry spell for Caddo with a three-pointer but Eaves had an immediate answer as the two squads traded baskets the rest of the half. Tushka took a 34-18 lead to intermission after another Wall offensive putback with four seconds remaining. Eaves had a huge half on the defensive end with six blocked shots before the break.

Caddo found an answer to the Lady Tiger defensive pressure in the third frame with Adair’s passing ability. The senior only scored two points in the quarter but dished out five assists to open teammates during a 16-2 scoring eruption that cut the Tushka advantage to just 36-34.

An Eaves steal an bucket to open the fourth stemmed the tide briefly before Adair fed Tanna Hightower for a wide open three that trimmed the margin to 38-37 with 5:10 to go.

Despite several chances the Lady Bruins could never get any closer as Ryann Cochran or Eaves came up with the scoring answer each time for Tushka.

Adair narrowed the gap to 44-42 with 12 seconds left before Wall finished it off for the Lady Tigers by cleanly sinking two free throws with three seconds to go.

“I thought we came out and played extremely well on both ends of the floor in the first half,” Tushka head coach Lori Ford. “We didn’t feel like we were aggressive enough defensively on Saturday and came out with a lot different mentality. I thought our defense was really the difference tonight. We were much more disciplined and kept our composure, even after they made their big run in the third quarter.

“Grace Wall really showed up for us tonight. She did a great job rebounding and scoring inside during the first half to help us build the lead.”

Wall finished with 15 points, including 13 in the opening half, to pace the Tushka offensive attack. Eaves contributed 12 points along with a number of rebounds as well while Cochran ended with 11.

Alissa Kindred scored six and Lauren Hauff had two for the Lady Tigers.

Caddo was led by Adair’s 11 points along with 10 assists in the contest. Clower pumped in nine, Brittney Miller and Kynsey Dixon posted seven apiece, Hightower had five and Olivia Weaver notched three.

Boys

A 15-2 run midway through the first half put Tushka in front for good and the host Tigers were able to hold off a furious Bruin comeback down the stretch.

With the score knotted at 10-10 late in the second period, senior Dillon Mansell virtually put the Tigers on his back scoring seven straight points to ignite the flurry for a commanding 25-12 lead. Mansell had 15 of his team’s 25 points during that surge.

Caddo however would not buckle, despite offensive leader Garrett McMichael on the bench with foul trouble during the scoring dry spell.

The Bruins closed the first on an 8-0 burst with Gage McMichael and Kaden Johnson drilling back-to-back three-pointers for their club’s first field goals in more than eight minutes, but that got Caddo within 25-20 at the break.

Garrett McMichael returned in the third quarter and pumped in seven straight Caddo points before Johnson’s trey to close the period and trim the Tushka lead to 33-30.

The advantage shrunk to a single point on another Johnson basket to begin the final stanza but Zach Dill came alive for Tushka, scoring five straight points, before another Mansell three-pointer extended the advantage to 41-34 with 4:30 left.

Caddo immediately countered in the back-and-forth affair as Johnson sank a long-range bomb and Daniel Stone added a bucket off an offensive rebound to get the Bruins back within two points.

Following a Tushka missed free throw with a minute remaining, Caddo had a chance at the lead but Dill blocked Johnson’s game-tying attempt and then connected on a free throw to make it 44-41 Tigers.

The Bruins then had three opportunities with the basketball during a wild sequence but turned it over all three times before Dill finished it off at the charity stripe.

“I was very happy with the competitiveness our kids showed,” Tushka head coach James Pannell commented. “We are down two starters from the start of the year but they haven’t back down a bit and are finding ways to win games against 2A ranked opponents.”

Mansell totaled 21 points to lead all scorers while Dill also contributed 17 in the Tiger effort. Shelby Milam scored five and Conner Sutton added four.

Caddo was led by Johnson’s season-best 19-point performance while Garrett McMichael notched 13. Stone ended with eight points and Gage McMichael had three.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Tushka’s Jaylee Eaves and Caddo’s Kynsey Dixon scramble for a loose ball during Friday night’s Bryan County championship rematch as Lady Bruin Kacie Clower looks on. Eaves and the Lady Tigers held off a late Caddo rally to gain a bit of revenge with a 46-42 win in a Top 20 showdown. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_7016.jpg Tushka’s Jaylee Eaves and Caddo’s Kynsey Dixon scramble for a loose ball during Friday night’s Bryan County championship rematch as Lady Bruin Kacie Clower looks on. Eaves and the Lady Tigers held off a late Caddo rally to gain a bit of revenge with a 46-42 win in a Top 20 showdown. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Tushka senior Dillon Mansell had a monster first half to help stake the Tigers to a lead they would never relinquish in a 47-43 win over Caddo to avenge Saturday night’s Bryan County championship defeat. Mansell finished with a game-high 21 points. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DillonMansell2.jpg Tushka senior Dillon Mansell had a monster first half to help stake the Tigers to a lead they would never relinquish in a 47-43 win over Caddo to avenge Saturday night’s Bryan County championship defeat. Mansell finished with a game-high 21 points. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat

Tigers avenge tourney title losses