Globetrotter hijinks at Bloomer Sullivan

Jumpin’ Joe Ballard skies high for one of many dunks on the night as the Harlem Globetrotters made a stop in Durant on Wednesday.

The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters and Hammer Harrison pulled off the old water in the bucket gag during Wednesday night’s performance in Durant.

All the Globetrotters, including Hammer Harrison, spent 30 minutes after Wednesday night’s exhibition at Bloomer Sullivan Arena to sign autographs for enthusiastic youngsters.

Rocket Pennington showed while he is considered the best ball handler on the planet during Wednesday night’s performance by the Harlem Globetrotters at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

The Globetrotters even included a baby in their Wednesday night performance before a packed house at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

A handful of local kids got to get in on one of many acts by the World Famous Globetrotters during their stop in Durant on Wednesday.

Globetrotter Jumpin’ Joe Ballard showed his high-flying ability on the way to the basket during Wednesday night’s exhibition at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Globetrotter showman Hi-Lite Bruton high fives with fans during Wednesday’s performance at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters pulled off plenty of hijinks as well as their outstanding basketball exhibition before a nearly packed house at Bloomer Sullivan Arena on Wednesday night.