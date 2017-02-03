2A playoff assignments draw plenty of emotions

Class 2A basketball playoff assignments were announced by the OSSAA on Thursday afternoon and you may be hard pressed to find anyone in Bryan County pleased with those results.

It was obviously going to be tough on the boys side to balance the power with nine of the top 15 teams in the state rankings residing squarely in the southeast part of the state of Oklahoma.

A few teams got sent to the southwest section of the state to try and even things out but not enough to make many coaches, especially those from the county, all too pleased.

First the good news.

Caddo, Tushka and Rock Creek will all host district tournaments.

Okay. Now on to the more perplexing news for local coaches.

Starting with Rock Creek, the Mustangs will be home with Tishomingo, which dropped from Class 3A this year, and a red-hot Savanna squad that is currently 16-4 and Pittsburg 8 champions.

That’s on the boys side. Let’s just say the girls district field is one of the most rediculous pairings I have seen in nearly 30 years of covering Oklahoma high school basketball one way or another.

Rock Creek girls have a terrific 16-6 record but may be the odd team out in determining matchups. Tishomingo is a perennial 3A power now in Class 2A and sports a 13-5 record currently while Savanna is a perennial 2A state qualifier and stands at 17-3 on the year.

Now that is just a combined 46-14 record (77 percent winning percentage) among those three.

If you thought your were going to find a district gimme to at least get you to regionals think again.

The Rock Creek district survivors would match with district winners at Coalgate, which includes Top 20 rated Rattan.

Included in that regional field is boys sixth ranked Talihina and girls number two rated Howe.

The other southeast regional field includes Caddo, Tushka as well as Colbert and Calera. Top 10 powers Wright City girls and boys will also be in that bracket.

Caddo’s district will have Colbert and Wilson. Tushka plays host to Calera and Allen.

Should the host schools win their districts we would see another Bryan County Tournament championship rematch between Caddo and Tushka for both girls and boys in the regional opening round at Tushka.

Silo was fortunate enough, relative speaking, to get sent to the southwest for a district tournament at Dibble, which includes Walters.

Things could heat up very quickly should the Rebels win district and get matched with 10th ranked Vanoss in the opening game of regionals all the way out in Walters. Top 10 ranked Latta could await on its home floor in the regional finals.

Postseason pairings have also been released for local Class A and B schools as well.

In Class A on the girls side, Boswell got a first round bye for districts at Kiowa and will meet either Kiowa or Roff on Saturday, Feb. 11. Achille girls will play a district elimination contest Friday, Feb. 10 against Thackerville in district at Turner. Soper will be in district play at Stonewall and faces Tupelo in the opener Friday, Feb. 10

The boys bracket has Boswell challenging Roff in first round action at Kiowa on Friday, Feb. 10. Achille boys drew a bye in district at Turner and take on the Thackerville-Turner winner on Saturday, Feb. 11. It will also be Soper in the district elimination contest against Stonewall at Stonewall on Friday, Feb. 10.

The Class B girls playoff bracket in Area IV has Bennington hosting Buffalo Valley with championship games on Saturday, Feb. 11 for the two-team affair.

Victory Life will play in district at Wapanucka with both teams facing the hosts on Friday, Feb. 10.

Class 5A Durant is the only area team that does not know it’s playoff destination but will find out next Thursday.

Kevin Farr is Sports Editor of the Durant Daily Democrat and has been covering high school sports in Oklahoma since 1988.