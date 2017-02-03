Area Basketball Roundup

Tushka 61, Achille 28 (Girls)

Class 2A’s 11th ranked Lady Tigers jumped out to a 19-4 lead after one quarter and cruised to their 22nd victory of the season.

Tushka led 35-10 at intermission and 55-19 through three quarters.

Ryann Cochran fueled the offensive arsenal with 20 points as Grace Wall and Jaylee Eaves also contributed double figures with 14 and 11 respectively.

Taylor Chambers notched nine, Alissa Kindred added four and Lauren Hauff finished with three.

Achille was topped by Sommer Rater’s 11 points. Raychel Alexander tossed in seven, Jackie Todd hit a pair of treys for six points and Karah Manry scored four to round out the scoring.

Tushka 69, Achille 28 (Boys)

The Tushka Tigers raced to a 21-4 first quarter lead sparked by 10 points from Dillon Mansell and never looked back.

It was a 39-10 lead at halftime and 53-16 after three stanzas as reserves played throughout the second half.

Mansell ended with 14 points to tie Marcus Hampton for team-high scoring honors. Hampton hit four three-pointers.

Zach Dill, Shelby Milam and Trevin Wainwright all contributed eight points while Josh Hauff scored seven. Zac Southerland returned to the lineup and scored four along with Connor Sutton as Mason Brinkley and Tucker Potts added two apiece.

Achille was led by Austin McClung and Cy Burden with six points each.

Ryan Caceres, Brayden Prater, Zediah Westbrook and Alex Simmons all finished with three apiece. Trent Gibby and Zack Staton scored two each.

Achille is scheduled to close the regular season on Tuesday at Milburn while Tushka will be at home for a big test with highly-ranked Latta.

Boswell 50, Bennington 36 (Girls)

A fast start led by eight first quarter points from Hailey Belvin staked Boswell to the early lead and the Lady Scorpions steadily pulled away from visiting Bennington.

Boswell built a 16-9 advantage through one and was up 26-17 at intermission. It was 38-28 Lady Scorpions through three frames.

Belvin finished with 23 points to lead all scorers.

Virginia Beddo notched eight, Harleigh Belvin had seven with Breah Stewart and Sadie Fomby ending with six points apiece.

Leading the charge for Bennington was Maria Martinez with eight points. Emily Stevens and Kristen Jordan posted six each, Maci Haislip and Hannah Alley both scored five with Jaci Haislip adding four and Alexus Gibson two.

Boswell 55, Bennington 49 (Boys)

A late surge proved to be the difference for Boswell as they held off the visiting Bears for the victory.

The Scorpions held a 13-9 lead after one period but that margin was cut to 24-21 at halftime and 37-36 through three stanzas.

Darin Brown pumped in eight of his game-high 17 points in the final period to spur the Scorpion charge. Walker Sullivan also scored six in the fourth as the pair combined for 14 of their team’s 18 points.

Sullivan finished with 12 points with Aaron Taylor adding 10, Hayden Dill nine, Levi Russell four and Kason Barker with three.

Keaton Robison led a very balanced attack for Bennington with 13 points with four others just shy of double digits as well.

Johnny Mays and Austin Malone scored nine apiece, Andrew McDonald and Joe Rochelle each added eight and Tucker McWilliams rounded things out with two.

Bennington returns home for Senior Night tonight while Boswell will travel to Colbert on Monday for its final regular season outing.

