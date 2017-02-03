Cook erupts for record 46 but SE falls shy of sweep

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – A big second half spurred the Southeastern women to a crucial conference win but the men came up just short of a road sweep of Henderson State Thursday night despite a record performance from senior Anton Cook.

The Savage Storm women rallied to erase a double-digit third-quarter deficit and exploded to outscore Henderson State 23-8 in the final frame to pull away with an 81-65 win and improve to 11-7 overall and 9-5 in Great American Conference play.

Cook was unbelievable with a 46-point explosion to break the conference single-game scoring record but Southeastern fell just short in a 87-85 defeat.

Both squads will stay in town until Saturday when they face Ouachita Baptist starting at 1 p.m.

Southeastern 81, Henderson State 65 (Women)

The SE offense shot 50.0 percent from the floor on the night, including a highly efficient 58.1 percent in the second half.

They were led by Katie Webb who turned in 18 points to lead a group of five to reach double-figures for the Storm in the game.

She was joined by Rachel Wallace and Olivia Potter who finished with 12 points apiece, while Sa’Liesha Hunter and Ariannah Kemp turned in 11 points each.

Webb also dished out a team-high three assists.

To complete the trifecta, Webb also matched Wallace for the team’s top rebounding mark as each hauled down eight boards as SE held a 45-to-35 edge on the glass as a team.

The game was even through much of the first quarter, with the Storm taking a 20-18 lead on a Potter jumper with 1:04 to go in the frame, but HSU would score the final eight points and take a 26-20 lead at the first break.

SE was unable to erase the deficit over the second quarter, but did trim it down and trailed 41-37 at halftime thanks to a Webb jumper with six seconds to go in the half.

A 10-2 run by the Reddies would leave the Storm in a 12 point hole by the 7:43 mark of the third quarter, but SE would recover and use a 13-2 run to trail 53-52 with 2:52 to play in the third quarter.

They would ultimately take the lead as Hunter drained a layup as time expired on the quarter for a 58-57 lead.

The final frame belonged entirely to Southeastern as the Storm quickly pushed its lead to double-figures on their way to a 23-8 advantage over the final 10 minutes to pick up the 81-65 win on the road.

Henderson State 87, Southeastern 85 (Men)

Cook’s impressive performance is the most points scored in the Division II era, with the next closest mark being a 36 point effort posted by Taylor Smaller in 2015. His 46 points climbs into a tie with Dennis Rodman for the third most points in a single game, matching a 46 point effort by Rodman in the final game of his career in 1986.

Only two SE legends have higher single game totals as Jerry Shipp owns the record with a 52 point performance in 1957, while Rodman turned in a 51 point outing in 1985.

Cook put together his outing by connecting on 13-of-20 shots from the field and nailing a very efficient 8-of-11 from three point range. He also added a 12-of-13 effort from the free throw line.

He finished out the night adding four rebounds and three assists while accounting for just over half of the Storm’s points.

Kevin Buckingham was the only other player in double-digits with 12 points, while Jett Jobe just missed the mark and finished with nine.

Jobe dished out seven assists to trigger the offense however, and as a team SE was on fire shooting, hitting 51.0 percent from the field and connecting on 66.7 percent of their threes, finishing 14-of-21 from long range. The team also finished with a 19-of-21 mark from the charity stripe.

Tyler Lonzie led the way on the boards for the storm with seven, while Cook’s four was next in line.

The difference proved to be turnovers were SE committed 22 across from HSU’s 10 which led to a discrepancy of 31-13 in points off turnovers in favor of the Reddies.

Southeastern led for 23:51 of the contest and kept the score tied for another 10:00, climbing out to a lead as large as 15 points in the first half on a Bobby Johnson jumper with 5:39 to go in the half to take a 33-18 lead.

However, that lead would disappear in the midst of a 20-3 run which put SE down in the final seconds, but a Nathan Jackson layup with six seconds to play in the first half sent it to the break tied at 38-38.

The teams traded the advantage early, but a Johnson three would put SE up 49-47 with 15:02 to play and they would hold with the exception of a 20 second span until the Reddies regained the lead with under five minutes to play.

That deficit would grow as large as five points, but the Storm would narrow it back to one point on a pair of Jobe free throws to make it 86-85 with 11 seconds to play.

HSU would go 1-of-2 at the line on its trip with nine seconds to play and SE would get one final shot but it was off the mark, sealing its 87-85 loss.

Matt Thomas is the Sports Information Director at Southeastern

