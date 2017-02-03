Silo Rebels sweep Colbert on Senior Night

SILO – It was a celebratory Senior Night all the way around for the Silo Rebels as they swept a pair of contests from visiting Colbert Thursday night.

The Lady Rebels rallied from an early deficit to topple Colbert, 31-20, in the opening contest.

In the nightcap, Silo erupted for a monster run through the middle two periods en route to a dominant 60-25 win.

Silo is currently slated to close the regular season Tuesday by hosting the Dallas Home School Angels in a playoff tune-up. Colbert will be back home on Monday facing Boswell.

Girls

Points were definitely hard to come by as neither team was able to find the range for a very good shooting percentage from the field through most of the game.

It wasn’t much better at the charity stripe either as both teams were cold as Silo connected on just six of 18 and Colbert hit four of 15 free throws.

The Lady Leopards led 6-4 after one quarter and pushed the advantage to 11-4 midway through the second stanza following five straight points from Leigha Brown thanks to a three-pointer and layup.

Silo senior Kensea Eppler ended the Lady Rebel drought with a pair of free throws at the 3:07 mark and chipped in a basket and three-pointer during a 9-2 run that knotted the score at 13.

Colbert closed with a Toree Buck free shot and Brown bucket for a 16-13 halftime advantage.

The second half proved to be an even bigger offensive struggle for the Lady Leopards however, managing only one field goal over the final two stanzas.

Eppler opened the third frame with a basket and Daelyn Marshall added another a minute later to give Silo the lead for good as the Lady Rebels put together a 10-2 edge over the course of the quarter.

The Lady Rebels extended the margin to 27-18 following Hallie Jones and Bea Martinez field goals before Brady Rowland tossed in a bucket for Colbert’s final points.

Eppler finished with 15 to pace the Lady Rebels, who notched their third win of the season.

Martinez contributed six, Alys Parr had four while Marshall, Jones and Cheri Stampley scored two apiece.

Brown notched eight points in leading Colbert offensively. Rowland pumped in six, McKenzee Lynn had four with Toree Buck and Kiana Love scoring one each.

Boys

Despite starting considerably outmanned missing three starters, Colbert held its own early on after starting the game with a three-pointer by Dillon Winger.

Silo junior Austin Thomas came out red hot, scoring his team’s first seven points with a layup in transition, three-pointer and jumper, to give the hosts the lead for good at 7-5. They held a narrow 17-13 edge after one stanza following Jake Hamilton’s basket the horn.

The Rebels got two Hamilton buckets and a Bryce Brister steal and layin to open the second frame with six straight points to extend the lead to double figures.

Colbert closed to within eight at 25-17 on Ronnie Rickman’s runner with 3:30 left but the Leopards did not score again until the waning seconds of the third quarter.

Silo finished the opening half on a 12-0 flurry as Brister pumped in five, Hamilton had three and Patch Hamilton contributed four off the bench.

The Rebels then continued the onslaught in the third as Korben Ford drained a trey to open the frame while triggering another 16-0 surge. Overall Silo scored 28 straight points to take complete control.

Substitutes played most of the final quarter as the Rebels finished it off for their 19th win of the season.

“I thought we played with great defensive intensity tonight,” Silo head coach Brett Frank said. “Our seniors came out strong on Senior Night. They are just a phenomenal group.

“Our goal all along has been to play our best come playoff time and I think we are starting to peak at the right time.”

Jake Hamilton tossed in 15 points and Bryce Brister added 11 to lead the charge for Silo.

Thomas ended with nine, Patch Hamilton had eight, Ford notched six, Nolan Brister had four, Britt Duncan scored three with Jacob Long and Dally Cheek adding two apiece.

Rickman was the only Leopards to reach double figure, topping Colbert with 14 points.

Josh Mean and Carlos Siguera had four each with Winger chipped in three.

Colbert freshman Leigha Brown dribbles toward the basket defended by Silo’s Bea Martinez during Thursday night’s contest. Brown scored a team-high eight points but the Lady Rebels were able to rally and pull away in the second half for a 31-20 victory. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LeighaBrown2.jpg Colbert freshman Leigha Brown dribbles toward the basket defended by Silo’s Bea Martinez during Thursday night’s contest. Brown scored a team-high eight points but the Lady Rebels were able to rally and pull away in the second half for a 31-20 victory. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Austin Thomas skies for two of his nine points in transition Thursday night as Colbert’s Randen Gibson looks on. Thomas scored his team’s first seven of the night as Silo rolled to a 60-25 win on Senior Night, capitalizing on a massive 28-0 run midway through the contest. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_AustinThomas.jpg Austin Thomas skies for two of his nine points in transition Thursday night as Colbert’s Randen Gibson looks on. Thomas scored his team’s first seven of the night as Silo rolled to a 60-25 win on Senior Night, capitalizing on a massive 28-0 run midway through the contest. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat