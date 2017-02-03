For Cold Water Bass Success, Give These Wintertime Baits and Techniques a Try

For many outdoors enthusiasts across Texomaland, the last few days of January and the first few days of February often prove to be the most trying weeks of the year.

Why? Because with the passage of deer and duck hunting seasons, most local hunting action is over with until the arrival of spring turkey season a few weeks down the road.

Not to mention the fact that the year’s first solid wave of good bass fishing action is also a page or two away on the calendar.

Or is it?

According to three Texomaland bass fishing enthusiasts that I’ve known for a number of years, just because the water is cold right now doesn’t mean that there isn’t some good bass fishing action waiting to be discovered.

“I have always thought in the past that wintertime bass fishing is difficult and that you just can’t catch fish,” said Andrew Means of Denison. “(Because of that), I have typically stayed away from fishing during the cold winter season because of the frigid temperatures and the “rumors” that bass just don’t feed well.”

He has also avoided wintertime bass angling because of the techniques that he thought would be in play, fishing deep and very slow to try and catch a cold water bass.

“But I’ve learned this winter that is not necessarily true,” said Means with a smile. “In fact, this winter I have done more bass fishing then ever and have had a ton of success.”

What baits has he relied on?

“I have had a lot of luck catching fish this winter on Chatterbaits – or bladed jigs as some anglers call them – with swimbaits and flukes for trailers,” said Means. “And I’ve also caught fish on spinnerbaits too. With both baits, most of my bites have come in fairly shallow water of three to eight feet.”

The key for Means this winter has been where he fishes the Chatterbaits and spinnerbaits – around rocks, timber and grassy points – and the retrieve speed that he uses, generally a slower one.

“Bass still feed in the wintertime and they will still go shallow to find baitfish,” said Means, who has caught several big bass over the past several weeks. “You just have to slow down and sometimes get them to react to a bait by not burning it by them.”

If Means has found his bass in shallow water by slowly retrieving a bladed jig or spinnerbait, fellow Denison angler Jason Blankenship has been finding his own fishing luck by using a different lure and technique.

“In the winter, I like to use a big swimbait, usually five-inches – or possibly even bigger – depending on the size of the shad in the body of water that I am fishing,” said Blankenship.

If he’s going to err on swimbait size, it will likely be bigger rather than smaller since Blankenship notes that sizable bass don’t feed very often in cold water. But when they do, the fish will be looking to maximize the so-called bang for their buck by targeting larger baitfish that offer big protein-packed meals.

“I rig mine with a swimbait jig head, typically 1/2 to 3/4-ounces, depending on the depth that I am targeting,” said Blankenship. “And I try to make a very long cast if I believe that the bass are on the bottom, like they often are when the water is really cold.

If the bass are hugging the lake’s bottom contours, the Denison angler retrieves the swimbait very slowly to maintain as much bottom contact as possible.

Another bait that Blankenship likes to use in targeting wintertime bass is a jigging spoon, something that he will throw in and around boathouses on area lakes and reservoirs like Lake Texoma.

“You may have to hit a lot of different boathouses to find that one special one that is holding bass though,” he said. “But if you can get one bass to bite, then you can usually fire up the (rest of the) school (that is holding there).”

Like the other two anglers referenced above, Denison’s Chris Bobo is also an enthusiastic wintertime fisherman.

Especially when he has his favorite wintertime bait tied on.

“One of my favorite choices during the colder months is the Alabama Rig,” said Bobo, an enthusiastic regional tournament angler. “The A-Rig can be thrown with a variety of baits and gives you nearly unlimited options during a time (of year) when bass fishing can be slow.”

Why does the Alabama Rig, or umbrella rig as it is also known, work so well right now?

“Bass, being the opportunistic feeders that they are, they see not one but up to five baits swimming by with an A-Rig and that can make the opportunity (to feed) irresistible,” said Bobo.

“You can also piggy back these rigs, attaching them together to create larger bait (profiles) that mimic a school of baitfish,” he added.

While there are several different versions of the A-Rig out there on the market, the Denison angler likes to use the Strike King Titanium Umbrella Rig the most.

“This rig is (often a) key to my wintertime bass fishing success, given the added blades and titanium rods for when a fish does strike hard,” said Bobo.

“The wires don’t bend like others do, giving you an increased amount of casts versus your competition,” he added. “That’s because they may have to spend extra time fixing or bending the wires back into place on their A-Rig after catching a fish.”

For the trailer he puts on each hook, Bobo has a preference: “The bait I enjoy using with this rig is the Xcite Baits four-inch Shadnasty Swim Bait,” he said.

“As for colors, I choose the color depending on the bait and water color of the reservoir that I’m fishing. Sexy Shad and Smoke Show in the Xcite Baits Shadnasty are my two favorites to throw (right now).”

To complete the A-Rig with its accompanying swimbaits, the Denison angler uses a 1/8-ounce or a 3/16-ounce jighead for each link.

“This bait can be used shallow or deep,” said Bobo. “Deep water guys tend to love these rigs due to their quick sinking speeds and the fact that they can cover 10 times more water than using a single bait such as a crankbait.”

If there is a key in maximizing bass bites on the A-Rig during the winter months, Bobo said that it is the need to fish the lure-contraption on the slower side of the spectrum.

“Use a low gear ratio reel, if needed,” he said. “This will create more whip in the paddletail of the swimbait trailers, which will give your bait more action versus dragging them through the water too quickly.

“And use a heavy rod and heavier line than usual since this bait does weigh a lot,” he added. “Someone new to this rig may even use braid until they are confident.”

But any hassle in fishing the A-Rig is quickly forgotten said Bobo.

“Why? Because it is sure to catch fish, even in tough, cold water conditions.”

During a time of year when most bass anglers are succumbing to cabin fever, dreaming of good fishing action that they mistakenly believe to still be several weeks away.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas