Southeastern Invitational Roundups

This is a Day 1 recap of most games during the Southeastern Invitational softball tournament at the Durant Multi-Sports Complex.

Action in the tournament continues today and Sunday with some of the top teams in the region.

Oklahoma Christian 5, Midwestern State 3

A three-run sixth broke open a tie game and Oklahoma Christian ran its tournament record to 2-0.

Madison Hagood picked up the pitching victory for the Lady Eagles, who also got two hits apiece from Haley Squier and Kayla Eichler. Caitlin Young had one hit.

Carli Woolsey blasted a pair of home runs to fuel the Midwestern State offense.

Oklahoma Christian 9, Emporia State 1

Oklahoma Christian only had a 9-8 edge in hits but Emporia State was unable to translate those into runs in the run rule defeat.

The Lady Eagles erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end it early.

Madison Nordyke recorded the pitching win with Niki Davidson, Bridget White and Lacey Davidson all belting home runs for Oklahoma Christian. White also had a double to finish with two hits along with Kaylie Upton, who drove in a pair. Niki Davidson also knocked in two.

Emporia State was led by McKenna Davis with a pair of singles.

St. Edwards 12, Midwestern State 4

St. Edwards erupted for 17 hits but needed until the seventh inning to break things open as they plated six runs in the final stanza.

Lauren Slatten scattered five hits and struck out 13 to pick up the pitching win.

Melina Sanchez and Sami Williams totaled two hits each, including home runs to pace the onslaught. Karolina Rodriguez contributed a pair of doubles and drove in two, Alex Mayfield had two hits as well with Shelbi Roohms notching a solo homer.

Pittsburg State 10, Southwestern 1

Junior Emmie Robertson the distance in the pitching circle, yielding just one hit for the win.

The Gorillas trailed 1-0 until plating three in the third to take the lead for good. They put it away with a seven-run explosion in the sixth stanza.

Missouri Southern 7, Southwestern 4

A four-run outburst in the opening frame staked Missouri Southern to a lead it would never relinquish.

Southwestern worked back into the contest by narrowing the gap to 5-4 in the fifth but the Missouri squad put it away with two in the sixth making a winner of pitcher Sydney Koch.

Central Missouri 3, Southern Nazarene 2

Central pushed across two runs in the first inning and one in the second and held on from there to hold off the Crimson Storm.

Both teams wrapped up with four hits as Allie Dishinger, Lauryn Deer, Lauren Mabe and Courtni Smith all had one for the Jennies.

Arkansas Tech 2, Central Missouri 1

Down to their final three outs, 11th ranked Arkansas Tech came through in the clutch by plating a pair of runs for the opening win.

The Golden Suns notched eight hits to five for Central Missouri, which got a double from Allie Dishiner and RBI single by Alex Leonhart.

Cameron 4, St. Mary’s 3

Cameron jumped out to a 4-0 edge through two stanzas but had to hold on the rest of the way as St. Mary’s plated single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh.

Bethany Hines recorded the pitching win for the Aggies, which got three hits from Callie Busby and two more by Brenna Busby.

The Rattlers of St. Mary’s were led by three hits from Raynelle Nash.

St. Edwards 4, Southern Nazarene 1

Three runs in the sixth inning by St. Edwards broke a 1-1 deadlock and proved to be the difference.

Ashlee Rex came on in relief in the pitching circle for the save.

