ADA – Facing Top 10 ranked Ada squads on the road was a tough proposition for the Durant Lions going into Friday night, but both the DHS girls and boys put together stronger showings than their earlier meeting three weeks ago.

The end results however were the same as Durant was on the short end of both contests.

In the opener, the Lady Lions needed less than 10 minutes to equal their entire offensive total of the previous meeting but long dry spells were costly in a 64-24 loss to Class 4A’s fourth-ranked club.

The boys game saw the Lions build an 11-point lead in the opening half before watching it slip away after intermission in a 73-57 setback to the sixth-rated Cougars.

Durant returns home for a three-game homestand to close the regular season starting Tuesday with McAlester. The Lions then host Duncan on Friday and Hugo Saturday.

Girls

A valiant first half effort had the Lady Lions with a 9-6 lead almost five minutes into the contest on the strength of two Tristyn Hamilton three-pointers and another trey from Haley Morgan.

Ada however flexed its muscle by scoring 12 straight points to end the first quarter and the first two of the second during a 14-0 flurry to take the lead for good.

Durant hung tough however with a Destinee Lewis basket ending the drought and back-to-back Breanna Simmons field goals during its own 7-0 run to get back in it at 20-16.

The Lady Cougars held a 27-20 advantage at the halftime break.

Lewis connected on a pair of third quarter buckets but that proved to be the Lady Lions’ final points of the night as they went scoreless the final 11-plus minutes.

That allowed Ada to close the game with 28 unanswered points for the lopsided final margin.

Hamilton and Lewis pumped in eight points apiece to fuel the Durant attack. Simmons checked in with five and Morgan had three.

Ada meanwhile had four players finish in double figures.

Boys

Durant had control most of the first half, holding Ada offensive leader Ben Pruitt in check while utilizing an extremely balanced attack of its own.

Senior Tre’ Harper led the early assault with eight of the Lions’ first 11 points, including a pair of three-point bombs. They outscored the hosts 5-0 over the final two minutes of the stanza with Brady Nichols pumping in three points and Taylor Cox a shot at the buzzer for a 19-13 edge.

The Lions widened the margin to 33-22 with 3:10 left in the opening half as Nichols was a workhorse inside with 10 of his 14 points for the game.

Ada responded with a quick trey and finished the half on a 10-1 spurt as Durant’s only point came via a Wes Engle free throw.

The lead see-sawed back and forth through most of the third stanza before a three-point barrage led by Cougar senior Spencer Kilby took control for the hosts.

Kilby canned a trey just before the third period horn to give Ada a 49-46 lead and opened the fourth with another for a rapid six-point bulge.

Adam Anderson tossed in another three-pointer on the next possession and the Cougars quickly had a 55-47 lead from which Durant could never recover.

An NBA range trey and conventional three-point play by Cox kept Durant within striking distance before the hosts finished the game on another 10-2 run.

Cox totaled 21 points to pace the Lion offense with Nichols contributing his 14 and Harper adding 12. Cade Buchanan ended with nine points and Engle had one as the Lions fell to 9-10 on the year.

Lady Lion sophomore Tristyn Hamilton sank two big three-pointers right out of the gate Friday night to help Durant to an early lead at Ada. Hamilton finished with eight points but the fourth-ranked Lady Cougars pulled away in the second half for the win.