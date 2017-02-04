Area Basketball Roundup

Caddo 52, Caney 50, OT (Girls)

It was Senior Night at Caddo but it was a sophomore that stepped up with a career game to fuel the Lady Bruins to a dramatic win.

With her team trailing 35-25 entering the final quarter against Class B’s 10th ranked Lady Cougars, Miller virtually took over.

She scored 12 in the final frame as Caddo went on a 20-10 run to force overtime. Then in the extra session, Miller pumped in six of Caddo’s seven points spurring the victory.

Miller finished with 21 points to lead all scorers. Allison Hawkins and Kacie Clower tossed in nine apiece with Kynsey Dixon adding eight, seven of which came in the opening frame when she accounted for all of the Lady Bruin points. Caney managed to limit Alli Adair to five points but she had numerous assists for Caddo.

Callie Armstrong paced Caney with 20 points, including 11 during a 19-9 third quarter flurry by the Lady Cougars.

Caddo 81, Caney 45 (Boys)

The 15th ranked Caddo Bruins poured in 42 points in the first half and then got defensive in the second, holding Caney to just 13 points after the break to pull away for the win.

Caddo led 26-17 after one frame and 42-32 at intermission before outscoring the visitors 24-7 in the third stanza breaking it wide open.

Garrett McMichael totaled 21 points to fuel the Caddo offensive charge.

Gage McMichael canned four treys and finished with 14 and K.W. Adair, Kaden Johnson and Alex Whitley tossed in nine apiece. Daniel Stone had eight, Matthew Jenkins scored six with Braden Couch adding three and Payton Brewer two.

Caddo visits Calera for its next outing on Tuesday.

Rock Creek 79, Tupelo 40 (Girls)

Rock Creek got its transition game in high gear Friday night to explode past Tupelo.

The Lady Mustangs rolled to a 23-7 lead after one quarter and 50-20 cushion at the half before cruising final two frames.

Lainey Jestis led four players in double figures for Rock Creek with a game-high 18 points. Jacey Angello and Michaela Stinson notched 15 apiece with Teeronie McCann also adding 14.

Macy Converse chipped in eight, Jordan Nelson had seven and Brittany Farrington rounded out the scoring with two.

Rock Creek 62, Tupelo 51 (Boys)

A 20-8 flurry to start the game put Rock Creek in control and the Mustangs maintained that double figure advantage the rest of the way.

It was 30-15 at the half and a 47-31 Rock Creek edge through three quarters.

Balance was the story offensively for the Mustangs as six players all accounted for seven or more points.

Darian James led the way with 12 and Austin Green had 10. Davis Rogers, Shacona Vandenburg and Brock Allen each contributed eight, Dalton Dill scored seven, Christian McGowan notched five and Karson Dry added four.

The Mustangs are slated to travel to Caney Tuesday for their next action.

Rattan 64, Calera 54 (Boys)

The Calera Bulldogs erupted for 20 in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to overtake 19th rated Rattan in a 64-54 road loss.

Brayden Langley had a huge effort for the Bulldogs with 20 points and 15 rebounds in the contest.

Hunter Fuller paced the Calera attack with 25 points, including three treys. Fisher Hutchins tossed in seven and Cole Reeve finished with two points.

The Bulldogs will host Caddo for their next outing on Tuesday.

