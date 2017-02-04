Perfect Storm Yields Two Massive Bow Bucks for Oklahoma Archers

Call it a perfect storm, if you will, a collision of ingredients that led to two of the Sooner State’s finest whitetail bucks of all-time being tagged by Oklahoma bowhunters in November.

Those same ingredients produced a thunder-and-lightning chain of events recently that saw the state’s archery records upended twice in a matter of days.

When the smoke cleared after the mandatory 60-day drying period had concluded (as required by the Boone and Crockett Club scoring system), it initially appeared as if a non-typical whitetail from Comanche County was the new state record, a bow buck taken by Lawton archer Jeff Ocker.

That huge white-tailed deer, which has 19-by-9 points on a 5-by-5 main frame, was given a net-score of 245 2/8 inches by Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) officials.

Ocker, reportedly a sergeant in the U.S. Army, took the huge buck on Nov. 12, 2016 as he hunted on ground open to hunting at Ft. Still.

After the 60-day drying period was up, Ocker’s buck was scored and briefly became the new archery bow-buck standard for Oklahoma’s non-typical deer.

That’s because waiting in the wings was an even bigger whitetail buck, one taken last fall in Cleveland County by archer Jeffrey Parker of Moore.

That huge non-typical, featuring 16-by-21 points on a 4-by-4 main frame, was net scored a few days ago by ODWC officials at 245 5/8 inches. Such numbers add up to make the deer the highest scoring archery buck ever reported in Oklahoma…just barely.

What’s more, the Jeffrey Parker buck is also the number two all-time whitetail ever entered into the ODWC’s Cy Curtis Awards Program, regardless of the weapon used. It falls behind only Michael Crossland’s giant Tillman County buck taken in 2004, a huge non-typical gun kill that has a net score of 248 6/8 inches.

(Editor’s Note: Parker’s huge 2016 bow buck now ranks third in the state’s all-time whitetail records, falling behind the number two Bill Foster buck taken in nearby Johnston County back in 1970. That huge 30-point Texomaland buck – taken two years before the Cy Curtis program came into being – has a net score of 247 2/8 inches and still ranks #104 in the all-time Boone and Crockett Club listings for North America.)

According to an ODWC news release, when Parker took his massive buck on Nov. 10, 2016, he originally thought that the deer might have a chance to claim the top spot in the Cy Curtis Awards for an archery tagged whitetail.

He thought as much because the archery record at the time was 232 4/8 inches, a 19-pointer taken back on Oct. 10, 2000 in Pushmataha County by bowhunter Brett Brame.

But in the middle of January, various news reports began to surface around the state that indicated that Ocker had laid claim to the Sooner State’s archery record with his massive 245 2/8 inch buck from Comanche County.

According to ODWC’s news release, Parker didn’t think his buck would be anywhere near that score and he resigned himself to the idea that his buck would be a near miss for the state’s top bowhunting spot.

When Parker submitted his deer to B&C / ODWC officials to be scored, he almost couldn’t believe the news that he received, that his Cleveland County buck was actually the new benchmark among non-typical bow kills…by only 3/8 of an inch.

“I really thought he (the scorer) was messing with me,” said Parker.

Instead, it was Parker messing with the Oklahoma archery record book, taking a deer that as now is the largest whitetail ever taken with a bow.

Amazingly enough, both the Parker buck and the Ocker buck, as exceptional as they are, are only two portions of the tidal wave of big deer taken across the Sooner State this past fall and winter during the archery, muzzleloader and gun deer seasons that took place in Oklahoma.

In fact, ODWC officials note that already, nearly 40 bucks have been added to the Cy Curtis Awards Program online database (which has a minimum entry net score of 135 inches for typical bucks and 150 inches for non-typical bucks) and plenty more are expected.

Why is that? Because over the next few weeks, the mandatory drying periods will be ending for bucks taken in the muzzleloader and rifle seasons, not to mention the state’s last few weeks of archery season that continued until mid-January.

As hunters have their 2016-17 bucks scored, don’t be surprised if even more huge whitetails are reported like the two Hughes County non-typical giants that Gerty, Okla. archer Darrell Boyd took this past archery season. One of those deer net scored 204 1/8 inches while the other scored 179 7/8 inches.

Why the onslaught of big bucks from this past season? A perfect storm of environmental conditions to go along with ODWC’s award-winning harvest strategy.

First, this year’s run of big bucks has resulted from recent weather conditions, habitat conditions and food resources.

According to Erik Bartholomew, a big game biologist with ODWC, deer population numbers fell statewide after the severe drought of 2011 to 2013.

The biologist notes that abundant and timely rainfall in the spring and summers of 2014 to 2016 – coupled with mild winters and a “Booner” year for acorns in 2015 – all conspired to create a very healthy deer herd across Oklahoma last spring.

“As a result, with deer being in good shape and another huge rainfall event in early spring and summer (2016), our deer again had plenty of forage,” said Bartholomew in an agency news release.

“As a result, mature bucks had everything they needed to potentially grow great antlers in 2016 and it is showing now.”

But the environmental conditions and high-end habitat is only part of the perfect storm this past fall that has allowed such a bonanza of big bucks to be taken by hunters.

Another key component is the harvest and management strategy currently in place across the state, something that saw ODWC become the 2014 Agency of the Year, an award given by the Quality Deer Management Association (QDMA) in recognition for innovative and positive deer management techniques passed on through educational efforts.

“The Department revamped the ‘Hunters in the know take a doe’ slogan from 2000 and began emphasizing the message of ‘Hunters in the know … let young bucks grow!’ in 2013,” said Bartholomew.

“The goal was to get hunters to think like deer managers and to realize that whenever they pull the trigger or release an arrow, that’s going to have an effect on their local deer herd,” he added.

According to the biologist, the ODWC management strategy urged hunters across the state to show voluntary restraint in harvesting younger bucks.

“Without changing any regulations, our hunters were able to operate within the existing bag limits but still make their own harvest choices in the field,” said Bartholomew. “And those hunters who wanted to fill their freezer could still do so with our liberal antlerless harvest limits.

“This strategy benefited hunters and ODWC with a flexible plan that is working very well.”

How well is it working? Well, two world class bucks taken two days apart by two bowhunters in different counties shows that it is working pretty well.

Not to mention the fact that the number of yearling deer (bucks 1.5 years old) being harvested in Oklahoma has shown a steady percentage decline since 1996.

“The Wildlife Department’s timing with its deer hunter awareness campaign and consistent harvest regulations, along with the drought and subsequent recovery, has really led Oklahoma to be a great state to harvest a great buck,” said Bartholomew.

For his part, new state record holder Jeffrey Parker certainly agrees.

“I’m not a trophy hunter,” said Parker in the agency news release. “I eat venison, and so does my family, all year, until we run out.”

Don’t think that he doesn’t support the management ideas being utilized by ODWC though.

“I hunted a lot of public land,” said Parker. “People out there, anything that moves they shoot.

“But (ODWC has) been posting so many things making everybody aware of the benefit of trophy hunting, that’s what I do on my small area,” he added. “We let the young bucks grow, and if it’s not a 4 and a half-year-old deer, we don’t take it.

“I think it’s awesome because then you get a bigger deer … and more publicity, which is growing more people toward the sport, and you also get a deer with a lot more meat on it.”

Indeed you do, thanks to a monster Sooner State buck that came about as the result of a perfect storm of conditions and management practices.

A historic buck that walked in front of Parker on a fateful November day, forever changing the Sooner State’s archery record book.

For another few days, at least.

