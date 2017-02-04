Bennington sweeps Victory Life on Senior Night

BENNINGTON – It was all Senior Night smiles as Bennington swept the Victory Life Eagles on Friday night.

Both games were tales of two halves. The Lady Bears turned a slim five point halftime lead into a 50-30 win in the opening game. The Bennington boys also had a slight five point advantage over Victory Life at the break and the Bears took over in the second half for a 60-47 victory.

The next outing for each team will be in the Class B district playoffs. Victory Life girls and boys face Wapanucka on the Indians home floor Friday night. Bennington will host Buffalo Valley for its two-team district next Saturday.

Girls

It was nip and tuck throughout the first half.

Bennington had a small 5-3 lead at the midway point of the first period. The Lady Eagles then went on an 8-0 run with buckets from Scarlett Stinchcomb, Larra Lankford and a pair from Tara Dollar to give Victory Life an 11-5 cushion.

The Lady Bears bounced back to tie the game before the end of the period with help from Hannah Alley, Maci Haislip and Maria Martinez.

The score was knotted at 17 apiece in the second quarter when a Haislip layup started a Lady Bear run. Kristen Wilson followed up with a bucket and Emily Stevens hit from beyond the arc for a 22-17 halftime edge.

Both teams matched buckets in the third period and Bennington held on to its lead 33-25 margin headed into the final frame.

The Lady Bears still held a 37-30 lead with three minutes to play when they put it away by closing with a flurry of 13 unanswered points led by six from Martinez.

Stinchcomb led the way for the Lady Eagles with 17 points, Dollar put up nine and Lankford chipped in four.

Maria Martinez was the Lady Bears’ top scorer with 12. Maci Haislip finished with 11 points, Emily Stevens had eight while Kristen Wilson, Jaci Haislip and Hannah Alley all had four points. Kristen Jordan tossed in a three-point bucket with Hailey Tom and Alexus Gibson both adding buckets.

Boys

Despite a 28-point explosion by Victory Life’s Chandler Stampley, the Bennington Bears were able to stave off the Eagles’ upset bid.

The hosts put two players in double figures, Joe Rochelle and Andrew McDonald, thanks to a scoring barrage in the second half.

Bennington stated the game with a three-point bucket by Rochelle before Victory Life took the lead with a 6-0 run on baskets by Stampley and Wally Hite.

With a very slim 11-10 advantage with time running out in the period, Josh Rubio hit a mid-range jumper at the buzzer to ice the quarter for Bennington.

As both teams traded buckets in the second, the Bears went into the locker room with a 21-16 cushion.

The scoring flood gates open for the Bears in the third period as Victory Life struggled to put a string of buckets together.

Bennington opened the quarter with a 10-3 flurry on the back of McDonald’s six points to give the Bears a 31-19 lead. The Eagles made three baskets from beyond the three-point line, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Bennington, which led 45-28.

It was Stampley against the Bears in the fourth period as he scored 15 of his game-high 28 points. But Bennington’s lead was too large for an Eagles comeback.

Along with Stampley’s top scoring performance for Victory Life, Ben Grody came through with nine points. Daniel Burt hit two three-point buckets. Tristan Perkins and Wally Hite both had baskets.

Rochelle led the Bennington team with 14 points and McDonald was close behind with 13.

Keaton Robison finished with nine points, Johnny Mays pumped in six, Talon McWilliams came through with five, Josh Rubio chipped in four while Kody Powell, Ryan Harrelson and Austin Malone all had three-points field goals.

Bennington’s Hannah Alley looks for room to drive to the basket while being closely guarded by Victory Life defenders on Friday night. Alley scored four points for the Lady Bears, who pulled away in the second half for a 50-30 victory to close the regular season. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_BenningtonGirls-12HannahAlley.jpg Bennington’s Hannah Alley looks for room to drive to the basket while being closely guarded by Victory Life defenders on Friday night. Alley scored four points for the Lady Bears, who pulled away in the second half for a 50-30 victory to close the regular season. Photos by Randy Bruce Chandler Stampley heads to the basket for two of his game-high 28 points for Victory Life on Friday night. Bennington broke things open after intermission despite Stampley’s big effort to topple the Eagles, 60-47. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_VictoryLifeBoys-4ChandlerStampley.jpg Chandler Stampley heads to the basket for two of his game-high 28 points for Victory Life on Friday night. Bennington broke things open after intermission despite Stampley’s big effort to topple the Eagles, 60-47. Photos by Randy Bruce