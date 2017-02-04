SE softball opens with dramatic wins

Polar opposites with a heavy emphasis on polar.

That’s how coach Ron Faubion’s LadyStorm softballers went 2-0 to open the season with a first-day sweep in the Southeastern Regional Invitational, also known as the Chip-Ice Classic.

It didn’t take long for the Mamas of Drama to strike in 2017.

The Storm nipped Rockhurst 1-0 in the first game and rallied to stun Eastern New Mexico 6-5 with four runs in the bottom of the seventh.

“I didn’t know how good we would be, but I thought we would be exciting and we certainly were that,” Faubion said.

“These were two really good wins for us. We’re young and that should help build confidence. Our kids didn’t think we were out of it going into the seventh trailing 5-2. They thought they could do it and they did it.

“The first game was a pitchers’ battle and Emily Cudd did a great job with a complete-game win. She came back to win the second game in relief. This should help us get past early-season jitters.

“I was really proud of all the kids for the way they battled.”

LadyStorm 1, Rockhurst 0

Both pitchers were outstanding with Cudd throwing a four-hit shutout with three strikeouts and no walks. Rockhurst’s Bridgette Sappington also went the distance on a three-hitter with two strikeouts and no walks.

Cudd retired the last 12 in a row after a leadoff single to start the fourth inning. She allowed only one runner to reach third base.

Ashton Adkins singled in the third for Southeastern’s only hit in the first four frames. The winning run came across in the bottom of the fifth when Mykaela Wallace hammered a one-out triple to right field and scored on Conner Harmon’s ground-out to shortstop.

Wallace paced the LadyStorm with one for two, a triple and the winning run. Ashton Adkins was one for two and Kennedy Salyers one for three for the winners.

LadyStorm 6, Eastern New Mexico 5

The Greyhounds jumped out to a 5-0 edge after three innings and the Storm chipped away with a pair of runs in the fourth when Destiny Riddle started the rally with a leadoff single to left. Marissa Fleck doubled to left-center and Jordyn James drilled a two-run double to left to left-center.

Hunter Offill came on in relief of Riddle and threw two shutout innings before Cudd slammed the door in the sixth and seventh.

Pinch-hitters stepped up with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Adkins walked and Keeshia Thompson singled to right. Leadoff hitter Symphoni Shomo drove in a run on a fielder’s choice that left her safe at first. Salyers doubled and Riddle doubled down the left-field line to drive in two and tie the game.

Fleck sent a shot into left field that climbed above the lights and Riddle scored from second when the fielder dropped the ball.

Game, set, match.

Cudd pitched two innings, gave up two hits, walked none, struck out three and improved to 2-0.

Alyssa Lovato pitched 6.2 innings, allowed seven hits, six runs, five earned, struck out four, walked three and took the loss for ENMU.

Riddle was two for four with two runs scored and two driven in to lead the LadyStorm. James was one for one, walked and was hit by a pitch. Thompson was one for one, Shomo, Salyers and Fleck one for four each.

Susannah Chandler topped ENMU with three for four, a double, two home runs, two runs scored and two batted in. Cameron Conrad was two for three with one RBI.

The Storm was playing Central Missouri at 9:30 this morning and Missouri Southern State at 2:30 with both games at Durant’s Multi-Sports Complex. The Invitational concludes Sunday with Southeastern taking on Emporia State at noon and Pittsburg State at 5 p.m.

Emily Cudd notched a pair of drama-filled wins in the pitching circle on opening day for Southeastern on Friday. Cudd went the distance for a complete game 1-0 triumph over Rockhurst and then also picked up the win in relief as the Savage Storm plated four runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Eastern New Mexico, 6-5. Mykaela Wallace is greeted by teammates after scoring the only Savage Storm run during a frigid 1-0 win over Rockhurst to open the season Friday morning. Wallace tripled with one out before racing home on a groundout for what proved to be the game-winning run. Southeastern also posted a 6-5 come-from-behind win over Eastern New Mexico to finish 2-0 on Day 1 of the Southeastern Invitational.

Tourney continues through weekend