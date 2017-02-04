J.C. Watts to speak at 4th Annual FCA Banquet

Former OU quarterback and United States Congressman J.C. Watts will be this year’s guest speaker at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes banquet on February 28 at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

The fourth annual event will help provide much needed funding for FCA programs and events in the southeastern part of the state with Watts, a long-time Fellowship of Christian Athletes supporter, aiding the charge forward.

“We are super excited to be able to get J.C. to come and speak,” Southeast Oklahoma FCA director John Capps said this week. “He’s got a life-long relationship with FCA and is a tremendous partner with us. He is a true blue Oklahoman that loves God and loves people. He has a great testimony and a great heart. His influence is just incredible. J.C. is such a well-respected person and it’s an honor for us to have him taking some time out of his schedule to come and share.

“It is going to be great to hear from him as well as be able to highlight our ministry and what is going on throughout this area of the state and surrounding schools. That’s all from the huddle coaches to the kids as we try to give people a glimpse of what the ministry looks like through our camps, our coaches, our communities and our campuses.”

For the better part of three decades the Fellowship of Christian Athletes has been firmly entrenched at Durant High School, where currently Jon Hazell heads up the program.

Over the last several years, FCA has been growing at a more rapid pace through southeastern Oklahoma. More and more huddle groups are being organized under the direction of Capps along with Kaylie Baxter-Ragsdale.

Currently there are approximately 22 schools involved in the southeast section of Oklahoma, including several very new. They are pushing to get even more involved in coming years.

“It’s been really neat to see the growth in just recent years,” Capps commented. “We’ve driven a lot of miles but it’s definitely worth it because it provides hope in bringing the gospel to a lot of different people.

“Just this past year we had over 30 kids from our area attend FCA camp, which is double the number from the year before. Adding Kaylie to our staff has doubled our ministry efforts. It’s amazing to see the growth in the kids that come to our Fields of Faith events and to our weekly huddles at both the high school and junior high level in some schools.”

The Southeast Oklahoma FCA utilizes its banquet each February along with a golf scramble to help fund many endeavors, including numerous camp scholarships to youngsters that might not be able to afford to go.

There are plans in the works for even more local FCA camps for individualized sports in upcoming years.

“We do a lot more events than what most people might think and those events have to be funded,” Capps commented. “As we grow, we have to maintain as well so we can continue to grow even further. The money from events like the banquet helps to keep the ministry increasing in size.

“We are in the planning stage of camps of our own the summer after next. What sports and what that looks like are still yet to be determined.”

Although FCA obviously has a platform geared toward those involved in sports, it is not encompassing to just athletes.

They have a wide-range of activities that many students nationwide who don’t participate in school-sponsored athletics are still a big part of.

“We are a sports-related ministry obviously, but more than that we want people to understand that ‘anybody’ is our objective,” Capps added. “We minister to coaches and athletes and all that they influence. The name FCA gives us the platform but the core of our ministry is people and hearts of people. You don’t have to be an athlete to be involved. It’s about people, not just athletes.”

As Capps pointed out, the banquet is not only a chance to listen to a great speaker in J.C. Watts but it will once again be a chance to recognize some of the gifted students and leaders that are influential in the growth of FCA.

Those students from across southeastern Oklahoma will also be honored that evening with awards.

“We always honor a huddle leader that is deserving,” the SE Oklahoma director added. “We honor several high school all-stars that are nominated by their huddle coach. Last year we added our rising star award for junior high students that are participating in some of our junior high huddles.

“Those are kids which are going above and beyond of what’s expected of them. Those that are more involved in their huddles and being more of an influence on their campuses. So obviously we like to honor them because they are worthy of that recognition. That’s one of the highlights of the night for me every year.”

There are still a limited number of tickets available for this year’s banquet, which will be held once again in the Southeastern Oklahoma State University ballroom.

For more information on obtaining banquet tickets or the FCA in general contact area director John Capps via email at jcapps@fca.org or by phone at 580-564-5126 as well as Kaylie Baxter-Ragsdale at kbaxter@fca.org.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

J.C. Watts http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_J.C.-Watts-2.jpg J.C. Watts