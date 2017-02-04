Dust Bowl Girls – a must read

Take a small Oklahoma college for women with half a gym, mix in a coach with one leg and a group of small-school farm girls, stir well and let simmer.

That would be Oklahoma Presbyterian College in Durant, coach Sam F. Babb and the OPC Cardinals who would claim two national basketball championships and a trip to the 1934 London Olympics before the legendary story ended.

OPC hired Babb in 1929-30 and he started beating the bushes for players. He haunted county and regional tournaments, seeking girls he thought smart enough to play his style of basketball.

There were no contracts, only the promise of some work for the college in exchange for tuition, room and board, and the opportunity for an education and a chance to play basketball.

These were not fun times for Oklahoma and the girls faced tough decisions on whether to attend college and play basketball or stay at home and help with chores as families fought daily to keep food on the table.

Four Hamilton sisters (Alice, Gwen, Hazel and Virginia) played at Colbert and went on to OPC. All played basketball for the Cardinals, but only the youngest, Virginia, played for coach Babb.

Virginia Hamilton Childers was a charter member of the Bryan County Athletics Hall of Fame in 2003. She passed away in 2006.

Dust Bowl Girls by Lydia Reeder chronicles the almost unbelievable story of the OPC Cardinals taking the country by storm. It is her first book, but certainly shouldn’t be her last. The book has received outstanding reviews from numerous sources.

A book signing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, 4040 N. Lincoln Boulevard, Oklahoma City.

Reeder is the grandniece of coach Babb and an Oklahoma native now living in Denver with her husband and five cats. She attended Edmond Memorial High School and graduated in 1978, received a BA in English from the University of Oklahoma in 1982, a master’s degree in speech communication from Oklahoma State in 1985 and another MA in Adult Learning and Instructional Design from the University of Colorado in 2012.

She spent time as a child on her grandfather’s ranch near Chickasha, fishing for bass and traipsing through miles of pasture. She says there is nothing like the beauty of an Oklahoma sunset and that the only noises at night were crickets and the wind.

The story would make a marvelous movie.

Dust Bowl Girls ”covers basketball, of course, but it also covers much more. It tells of the Cardinals traveling in a bus – sometimes riding, sometimes pushing.

It tells of really early mornings at OPC, of the girls rising in the dark, at times with no heat, to make the cross-town trip to practice in the gym at Southeastern State Teachers College.

The only available time for the gym was about 4-6 a.m. and OPC was happy to take it. The heat wasn’t turned on until the caretaker arrived at 5 a.m. From one cold gym to another cold gym to the national championship is a heck of a trip.

OPC’s first national tournament in 1929-30 was highlighted when Verna Montgomery was named the tourney’s beauty queen. The team earned the Sportsmanship Trophy in 1930-31 in Dallas and finished third in Shreveport with Doll Harris and Bessie Faulk being named All-America.

The first national title was in 1931-32 when the Cardinals beat the Dallas Cyclones and Babe Didrickson 35-32 to end the Dallas championship run at five in a row.

OPC hostED the Cyclones in the Southeastern gym in 1932-33 and a headline in the Durant Democrat read “Two Greatest Girls Basketball Teams In The World Will Clash Here.”

The game featured 10 All-America players with four from OPC. Ticket prices were 30 cents for downstairs and 20 cents for the balcony. That’s when the gym was on the loop at Southeastern and the crowd was said to be between 3,000 and 4,000 (very friendly) fans.

The Cardinals went on to claim a second national title with a 42-37 victory over the Cyclones to make 1932-33 a memorable and historic season.

It’s difficult to describe the OPC journey in words, but Dust Bowl Girls does a great job. It should be a must-read for all young girls who want to play basketball. It’s a great read for basketball fans and non-fans who are familiar with Oklahoma Presbyterian College. It’s a book that should be added to your home library.

Too often, we look outside for inspiration when we should be checking closer to home for other stories like Dust Bowl Girls.

TEN OPC CARDINALS were present at the 50th anniversary of their 1933 national basketball championship. Seated from left: Alice Hamilton Baker, Virginia Hamilton Childers and Gwen Hamilton Sumter. Standing from left: Lucille Thurman Berry, Vera Dunford Hatcher, Hazel Vickers Cone, Lera Dunford Meadows (Mrs. Hatcher's twin), Lahoma Lassiter Carlton, Carol Worley Shimco and Bessie Faulk Ecker. Berry earned All-America honors eight times, Cone five times, Shimco three times and Faulk was the first All-America player from Durant. Photo is from the Durant Daily Democrat when the reunion was held at the First Presbyterian Church in 1983.