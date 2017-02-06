Southeastern opens 4-2 in frigid softball invitational

The comeback mojo fell just short as Southeastern’s LadyStorm softballers dropped a 4-3 decision to powerful Pittsburg State in Sunday’s finale at the Southeastern Regional Invitational.

Coach Ron Faubion’s young ladies finished 4-2 in the tournament and Pitt State ended with a 5-1 record.

Despite the frigidity and runny noses, every game was played and this doesn’t always happen in our spring sports events played in the winter.

Coach Faubion said, “We were really pleased with the attendance despite the weather conditions. We had a lot of interest and had great help at the complex with Leonard Young and his crew taking care of the fields. I didn’t have one complaint about the fields and that’s really unusual.

“We also had lots of help from Chris Coder (recreation and marketing manager of the complex). Keith Baxter, Cherrie Wilmoth, Blake Allen and Caitlin Riley were there from start to finish and that made a huge difference.

“We got all of the games played and that was a big plus.

“As far as our team, we were young and inexperienced going in and now we’re not quite so young and inexperienced. We’re starting only one senior and a lot of underclassmen are getting some valuable game time. There’s no shortcut, the kids just have to play.

“I think our community was pleased to have so many visitors (17 teams traveled to Durant) in town. They leave some money here and that always helps.

“I also want to say a big thank you to Bob Sullins and Mix 96.1 for extraordinary effort in having every game on the Internet. Our kids really appreciated it and they all signed a softball for Bob. The kids parents, grandparents and other relatives and friends who couldn’t be here had a chance to see every game.”

Mix 96.1 had about 65 thousand views with coaches, players and fans really happy about it. The lone glitch came when Central Oklahoma fans started asking Sullins why they were getting a different game. Turned out UCO had incorrect information listed.

Southeastern visits Cameron for a doubleheader this afternoon before hosting Newman (Kansas) in a 1 p.m. twinbill Thursday, February 16.

Central Missouri 13, LadyStorm 5

After falling behind 5-1, the Storm battled back to make it 7-5 after four.

The Jennies rode a grand slam for six runs in the top of the seventh and the Storm could not recover.

Freshman leadoff hitter Symphoni Shomo and senior catcher Conner Harmon were two for three each for Southeastern. Shomo scored twice and drew a walk. Harmon scored one run.

Sophomore Destiny Riddle and freshman Marisa Fleck were one for three each. Freshmen Kennedy “Goose” Salyers, Jordyn James and Mykaela Wallace were one for four apiece.

Hunter Offill, the first of four Storm pitchers, took the loss.

LadyStorm 13, Missouri Southern 12 (8 innings)

Again, the Storm fell behind 5-1 before exploding for seven runs in the fifth with the big blow a three-run triple by sophomore shortstop Mykaela Wallace.

Fleck and pinch-hitter Keeshia Thompson contributed RBI-singles in the rally that made it 8-5, Southeastern.

In an effort to warm up fans, MoSo scored three in the seventh to send the game to the international tiebreaker rule in the eighth inning.

A grand slam chilled Southeastern faithful, but didn’t seem to bother the LadyStorm, who promptly chased in five runs on a two-run homer by Riddle and a three-run roundtripper by Wallace.

Riddle rounded out her day by pitching 4.1 innings in relief and picking up the victory.

Riddle and freshman Brittany Chatellier were two for three each to pace the Storm. Riddle was limited to two runs scored, two batted in, two walks, a double and a home run.

Thompson was one for one as a pinch-hitter, scored a run and drove in a run. Shomo, Salyers and Wallace were two for five each for the winners. Walllace scored two, added a triple and drove in six runs.

Fleck and Harmon were one for four apiece with Harmon scoring twice and driving in a run.

LadyStorm 12, Emporia State 5

Southeastern jumped out early in this one, leading 6-0 after two innings. The Lady Hornets scored one in the third and four in the fourth before the Storm answered with five in the bottom of the fourth.

Riddle and Wallace were three for four each to lead the Storm. Riddle scored three and drove in two. Salyers was two for three and scored three.

Freshman Kailyn Blackwood made the most of her first collegiate at-bat when she delivered a pinch-hit single to left and missed the game-ending RBI when Shomo was nipped at the plate.

James and Thompson were two for four each. James ripped a three-run homer in the second, scored two and plated five runs. Thompson also scored two runs. Shomo was one for two with a run batted in, Fleck and Harmon were one for three each and Harmon drove in three.

Emily Cudd went the distance to get the win and run her record to 3-0.

Pittsburg State 4, LadyStorm 3

The Gorillas struck quickly with four in the first, but Storm pitching threw blanks the rest of the way.

Offill (0-2) had no luck at all and gave up the four runs before being relieved by junior Ashley Moore with only one out and three on.

Moore pitched 6.1 innings and shut out Pitt State on just three hits in an outstanding performance. Cudd came on to get the final out.

The Storm chipped away with a run in the second on an RBI-double by Chatellier that scored Wallace, who had led off with a two-bagger.

Two runs in the fourth made it close, but SE couldn’t come up with the tying or go-ahead runs.

Harmon drew a leadoff walk in the Storm fourth and came around on a two-out single by Shomo.

Shomo and Wallace were two for three each to lead Southeastern hitters. Shomo scored one and drove in one while Wallace added a run. Chatellier was one for two.

Cudd was one for one as a pinch-hitter and Harmon was one for three. Salyers, Riddle and Fleck were one for four each.

Freshman Kennedy Salyers delivers one her nine hits on the weekend with this swing of the bat. She hit .375 and scored six runs to spur Southeastern to a 4-2 start to the season in their own opening tournament. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_7533.jpg Freshman Kennedy Salyers delivers one her nine hits on the weekend with this swing of the bat. She hit .375 and scored six runs to spur Southeastern to a 4-2 start to the season in their own opening tournament. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Shortstop Mykaela Wallace watches the throw in on a double play attempt against Missouri Southern. Wallace had a big tournament both in the field and at the plate as the Savage Storm posted four victories in six tournament games over the weekend. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Softball2.jpg Shortstop Mykaela Wallace watches the throw in on a double play attempt against Missouri Southern. Wallace had a big tournament both in the field and at the plate as the Savage Storm posted four victories in six tournament games over the weekend. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Southeastern catcher Conner Harmon prepares to make the tag on a Missouri Southern base runner attempting to score during Saturday’s action in the Southeastern Invitational. The Savage Storm notched a thrilling 13-12 extra inning victory in that contest on the way to a 4-2 record in the tournament. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SoftballPlate.jpg Southeastern catcher Conner Harmon prepares to make the tag on a Missouri Southern base runner attempting to score during Saturday’s action in the Southeastern Invitational. The Savage Storm notched a thrilling 13-12 extra inning victory in that contest on the way to a 4-2 record in the tournament. Dan Hoke | Southeastern