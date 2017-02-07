Boswell holds off late Colbert charge

COLBERT – It was a Boswell sweep Monday night in a Bryan County battle but the Scorpions were seriously tested by the host Leopards in both contests.

The opener saw Colbert’s girls explode for a season-high 50 points but a late rally fell short as Boswell prevailed 62-50.

In the nightcap, the Scorpions were never able to get much of their transition offense in gear against the Leopards’ patient approach but hit enough shots when they counted for a 44-33 win.

Boswell’s next outing will be in the district tournament at Kiowa. The Scorpions face Roff in an elimination showdown on Friday night while the Lady Scorpions received a bye into Saturday’s championship contest.

Colbert travels to Coalgate on Thursday for its next to last outing of the regular season.

Girls

Points have been hard to come by for the Colbert Lady Leopards this season, regularly scoring in the 20s and 30s.

Monday night however they found their offensive rhythm, especially in a monster second half when they rallied from a 19-point deficit.

“Even though we came up a little short, I thought this was our best all-around performance of the season,” Colbert coach Jay Depanion said. “I just extremely proud of the girls.

“We turned it over quite a bit in the first half and dug ourselves a hole but we played much more under control after halftime. The girls showed a lot of composure and made a great comeback against a good ball club. They are continuing to learning and progress. Their effort tonight was outstanding.”

Fourteen first half turnovers proved costly for the Lady Leopards, especially after fighting to tie the score at 16 on a Toree Buck three-pointer midway through the second stanza.

Boswell took advantage of the Colbert miscues to close the quarter on a 16-2 flurry that was jumpstarted by back-to-back treys from Breah Stewart and Virginia Beddo. Colbert’s lone points in that span was a Hannah Rhoades bucket.

The Lady Scorpions quickly pushed the lead to 41-22 followed three-pointers from Hailey Belvin and Stewart to start the third quarter and still were in front by 19 with 2:12 remaining when the Lady Leopards began their rally.

Colbert scored the final nine points of the stanza with four from Kiana Love, three by Leigha Brown and two from McKenzie Lynn to narrow the gap to 48-38.

The hosts continued the comeback into the final frame, opening on an 8-3 burst in which Brady Rowland pumped in six points, including a putback with 2:49 remaining that made it 51-46 Boswell.

Stewart exchanged threes with Buck to leave it a five-point edge for the Lady Scorpions, who then finished it off by sinking eight straight at the charity stripe.

Leading the way for Boswell as Stewart’s game-high 21 points, which included four three-pointers. Hailey and Harleigh Belvin each contributed 11 points with Tammy Miller adding five, Erin Caldwell four, Beddoe three and Sadie Fomby two.

Love had a big second half and finished with 19 points to pace Colbert. Buck tossed in nine with three treys, Lyon added eight, Rowland scored seven, Brown had three and Rhoades ended with a pair.

Boys

It was three-point city for both squads with a bevy of treys, but that also left some long scoring droughts, most of which hurt Colbert as Boswell opened up a double-figure lead in the second quarter.

The Scorpions held a narrow 7-5 edge late in the opening quarter when they reeled off seven straight points capped by Kason Barker’s three-point bomb from the left wing.

Dillion Winger ended the run with a Leopard trey with 4:05 to play in the second stanza but that proved to be Colbert’s only points of the quarter. Solid defense however limited the damage as Boswell managed only five themselves on a Hayden Dill three and Aaron Taylor field goal for a 19-8 halftime advantage.

The three-point bonanza continued after intermission as the two clubs combined for five more treys and just two conventional field goals in the third frame as Boswell maintained a 30-17 lead into the final period.

That margin expanded to 15 early in the final stanza before consecutive scores from Ronnie Rickman and a Brandon Denton banked in three-pointer quickly got the Leopards back to within 32-24.

The Scorpions had their own answer with a Dill trey and Colbert never got the lead under double digits again.

Taylor totaled 14 to fuel the Boswell offensive attack. Darin Brown tossed in seven, Dill and Walker Sullivan posted six apiece, Josh Rubio and Levi Russell each had four and Barker ended with three.

Colbert scored 24 of its 33 points in the contest from beyond the arc with Braden Muller sinking two of those en route to a team-high 10 points.

Denton canned three treys and finished with nine, Winger had six on a pair of threes, Rickman and Josh Means contributed four points each.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Hayden Dill found little room to drive on this play Monday night against the defense of Colbert’s Ronnie Rickman and Carlos Siguera. Dill hit a couple of key three-pointers and the Scorpions outlasted the Leopards 44-33 in a three-point shootout. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_7811.jpg Hayden Dill found little room to drive on this play Monday night against the defense of Colbert’s Ronnie Rickman and Carlos Siguera. Dill hit a couple of key three-pointers and the Scorpions outlasted the Leopards 44-33 in a three-point shootout. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Colbert’s Kiana Love found a little room in traffic to put up this shot for two points against Boswell’s Sadie Fomby and Breah Stewart. Love had a big second half to finish with 19 points but a big Lady Leopard rally came up just short in a 62-50 Boswell victory. Stewart led all scorers in the game with 21 points. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_KianaLove5.jpg Colbert’s Kiana Love found a little room in traffic to put up this shot for two points against Boswell’s Sadie Fomby and Breah Stewart. Love had a big second half to finish with 19 points but a big Lady Leopard rally came up just short in a 62-50 Boswell victory. Stewart led all scorers in the game with 21 points. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat

