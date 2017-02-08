SE softball drops pair at Cameron

LAWTON – Southeastern softballers never got untracked in a twinbill loss to Cameron here Tuesday afternoon.

Coach Ron Faubion’s LadyStorm dropped a 3-2 decision in the opener, but couldn’t overcome four doubles, two triples and two home runs in the 8-4 nightcap loss.

Southeastern is now 4-4 on the year while Cameron moved to 5-3. The Storm will host Newman (Kansas) University at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 16.

Coach Faubion said, “We had chances to win both games, but we just didn’t make the plays. Mental and physical mistakes hurt us. I know our kids were a little tired from our tournament and the trip to Lawton.

“We’re working hard and we just have to get better. We played well in spurts, had our opportunities and just didn’t get it done.

“We’re not striking people out and that puts all the pressure on the defense. We have a lot of young players in the field and that makes it tough.

“We have a chance to get better, no doubt about that. We’ll get our kids rested up, we’ll get things worked out and we will improve. We made some position changes and that worked out well.

“We just have to keep battling and every kid on this team will do that.”

Cameron 3, LadyStorm 2

Southeastern grabbed the early lead with a run in the first inning. Symphoni Shomo led off with a double to left and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Kennedy Salyers.

Destiny Riddle’s sac bunt plated Shomo, but that was SE’s scoring until the sixth, when the Storm tied the game after Cameron scored two in the bottom of the fourth.

Brittany Chatellier walked to start the Storm sixth. Shomo’s sac bunt resulted in an error by the first baseman that left runners at first and second and nobody out.

Salyers beat out a bunt to load the bases and Riddle reached on a fielder’s choice for her second RBI.

Cameron picked up the eventual winning run in the bottom of the sixth on a leadoff single, stolen base, walk, fielder’s choice, walk, and a pitching change

Riddle came on to relieve starter Emily Cudd with two outs and got a fly ball to left field that drove in a run.

Southeastern’s Mykaela Wallace led off the Storm seventh with a single, but a fly to left and a double play ended the inning and the game.

Shomo and Salyers were one for two each for Southeastern. Jordyn James, Wallace and Conner Harmon were one for three each.

Cudd took the loss to make her record 3-1.

Kaylyn Smith was two for three to lead Cameron

Cameron 8, LadyStorm 4

A double, triple and error helped the Lady Aggies to a pair of runs in the first and a leadoff home run in the third made it 3-0.

The LadyStorm tied the game with three in the fourth when Salyers opened with a single and went to second when the outfielder booted the ball. Riddle singled Salyers to third and Marisa Fleck belted a sacrifice fly to center field.

Wallace reached on fielder’s choice that nipped pinch-runner Kailyn Blackwood at second. A passed ball moved Wallace to second and Harmon singled.

Jordyn James delivered a pinch-hit single for a run batted in and Keeshia Thompson singled home another run before a fly ball to right ended the rally and left it at 3-3.

Riddle came on in the fourth in relief of starter Ashley Moore and allowed a leadoff homer before retiring three in a row.

Cameron added four in the fifth before Southeastern ended the scoring with a run in the top of the seventh.

Riddle pitched three innings and took the loss to make her record 1-1.

Salyers continued her hot hitting with two for four and two runs scored to pace the Storm.

James was one for one with one RBI. Fleck was one for two with a pair of runs batted in. Harmon, Thompson and Ashton Adkins were one for three each and Riddle was one for four.

Brianna Busby and Abby Warren led Cameron with two for three each and Callie Busby was two for four.

