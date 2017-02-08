Area Basketball Roundup

Tushka 45, Latta 44 (Girls)

Defensive stops down the stretch proved to be the deciding factor as 11th ranked Tushka was able to hold off number 14 Latta in a thriller.

The Lady Tigers held a 14-12 edge after one period before seemingly breaking it open with a 17-8 run in the second for a 31-20 edge at the break.

Latta stormed back in the third frame with an 18-9 run to narrow the margin as Tushka held on in the final period to improve to 23-2 on the year.

Jaylee Eaves led the offense with 15 points with a balanced effort to follow her. Grace Wall added eight, Ryann Cochran had seven, Alissa Kindred and Taylor Chambers scored six apiece, Bailie Walker chipped in two and Adrienne Percell ended with one.

Latta 63, Tushka 47 (Boys)

Tushka could not find a defensive answer in falling to fifth-ranked Latta in the regular season finale.

The 13th rated Tigers, who fall to 18-7 on the year, were topped by Marcus Hampton with 15 points and Zach Dill with 13.

Tushka will host the Class 2A District Tournament next week.

Achille 49, Milburn 15 (Girls)

Achille raced to a 16-2 lead after one period and never looked back while cruising to victory in the regular season finale.

It was 23-8 at the half and 41-12 through three quarters.

Sommer Rater led all scorers in the game with 18 points while Jackie Todd also reached double figures with 11.

Raychel Alexander scored nine, Kara Manry had six, Ashleigh Brown tossed in three and Jayme Todd added two.

The Lady Eagles face Thackerville in the Class A district opener at 6:30 Friday at Turner.

Achille 86, Milburn 57 (Boys)

The Achille Eagles erupted for a season-high 86 points to close the regular season with a road win.

Achille notched a 17-13 edge through one period before breaking it open with a 27-17 flurry in the second stanza. They continued the offensive barrage in the third with a 24-15 advantage to put it away.

Austin McClung fueled the offensive explosion with 24 points.

Three other Achille players added double digits with Alex Simmons adding 14, Trent Gibby 13 and Brayden Prater 10.

Ryan Caceres narrowly missed joining that group, ending with nine points. Cy Burden scored six, Lane Giesler and Jordan Caceres totaled four apiece and Zack Staton had two.

Achille had a first round bye in the Class A District Tournament and will play in the championship game Saturday night at Turner.

Bennington 34, Mill Creek 25 (Girls)

Maria Martinez poured in 22 points to fuel Bennington to a solid road win to close the regular season.

The Lady Bears notched an 8-5 advantage through one quarter and extended it to 16-8 at halftime. It was 24-17 Bennington after three stanzas.

In addition to Martinez’s big effort the Lady Bears got seven points from Emily Stevens, two each by Maci Haislip and Alexus Gibson and one from Hannah Alley.

Bennington will be at home Saturday night for the Class B District Championship against Buffalo Valley starting at 6:30.

Bennington 69, Mill Creek 48 (Boys)

After a slow start, Bennington found its offense in the second half with 46 points to pull away for the victory.

The Bears held a slim 12-11 lead after one quarter and 23-17 at intermission before erupting for 22 points in the third stanza and 24 in the fourth to take control.

Four players reached double figures for Bennington led by Andrew McDonald’s 17 points. Keaton Robison and Johnny Mays pumped in 12 apiece while Austin Malone added 10.

Kody Powell chipped in eight points, Joe Rochelle had six and Jason Farris notched four.

The Bears will host Buffalo Valley Saturday night in the Class B District Championship for their next action.

Soper 57, Wapanucka 44 (Girls)

The Lady Red Bears got off to a good start and steadily pulled away to the win in the regular season finale.

Soper led 14-7 after one quarter, 34-24 at intermission and then broke it open with a 19-10 run in the third stanza.

JaeLeigh Holder pumped in 18 points to top four Soper players in double figures as they showed their best balance of the season.

Taylor Herndon added 13, Vicky Wolfenbarger had 12 and Mackenzie Higginbottom scored 10. Kaylee Dennis finished with three and Emilee Moyer had one to round out the scoring.

The Lady Red Bears tangle with Tupelo Friday at 6:30 in Stonewall to open the district tournament.

Caney 57, Rock Creek 51 (Girls)

A 34-19 first half hole was too much for Rock Creek to overcome as the Lady Mustangs fell to Class B’s 10th rated Lady Cougars.

Caney was up 17-7 after one quarter and 34-19 at intermission before Rock Creek rallied to take the third stanza 13-9 and the fourth 19-14 before coming up just short in the comeback bid.

Teeronie McCann paced the Lady Mustangs offensively with 14 points.

Jacey Angello contributed 12, Lainey Jestis had eight, Michaela Stinson scored six, Hannah Heflin had four, Jordan Nelson three with Brittany Farrington and Macy Converse notching two apiece.

Rock Creek 63, Caney 41 (Boys)

Rock Creek broke open a tie game with a 21-8 third quarter run and pulled away for the victory.

It was a dogfight throughout the first half as the Mustangs held a slim 15-13 advantage after one quarter and it was knotted at 23 at intermission.

Austin Green topped the scoring for Rock Creek with 15 points as Karson Dry also reached double figures with 11.

Davis Rogers ended with nine, Christian McGowan scored eight, Dalton Dill notched five, Sam Roper had four, Luke Jestis pumped in three as Darian James, Brock Allen, Shacona Vandenburg, Austin Montgomery and Dylan Robinson ended with two apiece.

The Mustangs host Rattan for their next outing on Friday night.

