Lions survive McAlester, 55-49, for split

It definitely wasn’t a thing of beauty but the Durant Lions made the plays when they had to in order to finish off a season sweep of McAlester, 55-49, on Tuesday night at the DHS Gymnasium.

The Lady Lions had a solid opening half in the opener but couldn’t hold the visitors off in a 44-37 defeat in the opener to make it a split on the evening.

Durant will be at home again on Friday when the Lions host Duncan for Senior Night.

Girls

Despite a nearly five-minute dry spell without scoring late in the opening period, Durant trailed just 9-8 at the buzzer thanks to a pair of driving baskets from Haley Morgan in the closing 22 seconds.

A Destinee Lewis putback was the only field goal for the hosts before the late run as they opened by shooting just one for 12. Rebounding however kept the Lady Lions in contention through the early stages as they controlled the glass on both ends.

The Lady Lions continued that late opening flurry into the second stanza as Morgan scored five straight points to help build as much as a six-point advantage midway through the period.

Another lengthy scoring drought by Durant aided McAlester in a 10-3 run to finish the half that gave the visitors a 21-20 edge. The Lady Lions’ lone field goal during that span came via a Morgan trey as she ended the first half with 12 points.

Durant’s offensive struggles carried over to the third quarter as the hosts managed only a Lewis bucket over the first seven and a half minutes while McAlester ran out to a 32-22 bulge. Five turnovers and seven missed field goal attempts resulted in 12 empty possessions during that span.

The Lady Lions also didn’t have much of an answer for the one-two punch of Taryn Howard and Bren Cable inside as the Lady Buffalo duo dominated the boards after intermission, resulting in numerous second shot opportunities.

A Breanna Simmons basket and three free throws by Lewis in the final 30 seconds closed the gap to 32-27 after three.

Durant could never get any closer however as the Brenae Rhone tossed in back-to-back baskets to hold the Lady Lions at bay early in the quarter before Morgan reeled off four straight for the hosts.

Lewis and Morgan each hit charity tosses in the closing minute to account for the final margin.

Morgan led all scorers in the game with 20 points while Lewis also finished in double figures with 11. Simmons and Tristyn Hamilton each added three.

Boys

The Lions raced out of the gates, scoring 17 points in the first quarter on the way to an early 19-10 lead but never found the same offensive rhythm the rest of the way against the youth-laden Buffaloes.

Senior Taylor Cox got things going with a pair of treys and a conventional three-point play as he poured in 11 points in the opening stanza alone, but did not make another basket the rest of the contest.

McAlester narrowed the gap to two in the second frame before three Cox free throws and a driving hoop from Cade Buchanan pushed it back to 26-23 at the break.

It looked like Durant might pull away in the third after consecutive buckets in the paint from Brady Nichols and Buchanan along with a Wes Engle three but McAlester had the answer with Zach Lerblance catching fire from outside.

The Lions however closed the quarter on a 6-2 run with buckets from Nichols, Kyle Hughes and Tanner Davidson to make it 39-31 heading into the fourth.

Engle canned another trey to start the final stanza to give Durant its biggest lead of the game at 11, but they couldn’t shake the visitors.

McAlester whittled the margin to 46-43 with three minutes remaining and had a shot to tie but Nichols cleared the board and the Lions worked it in to Buchanan on the other end to extend the lead.

Free throws by Cox, Buchanan and Austin Stallings maintained the cushion before Lerblance sank another trey with 47 seconds to go making it 53-49.

The Buffaloes then had two three-point attempts after a Durant turnover but both misfired and Engle finished it off with a pair at the line.

“It wasn’t pretty but we had more experience and it paid off,” head coach Aaron George said. “We didn’t have a good game but it was a win. We’ve got to do a better job defensively and can’t keep giving up easy layups.”

Three Lions reached double figures with Cox tossing in 16, Engle 11 and Buchanan 10.

Nichols and Tre’ Harper notched six apiece with Hughes, Davidson and Stallings all contributing two points.

The Lions evened their record at 10-10 and now await their playoff destination, which will likely be 10th ranked Del City on the road in the regional opener according to George. All postseason pairings will be announced on Thursday.

Breanna Simmons splits the McAlester defense to put up this shot in the opening half Tuesday night. The Lady Lions got off to a solid start but couldn’t maintain it in the second half, falling to the Lady Buffaloes, 44-37. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DurantGirls-10.jpg Breanna Simmons splits the McAlester defense to put up this shot in the opening half Tuesday night. The Lady Lions got off to a solid start but couldn’t maintain it in the second half, falling to the Lady Buffaloes, 44-37. Photos by Randy Bruce Lion sophomore Cade Buchanan hangs in the air for a pair of his 10 points on this play Tuesday night. Durant never could put the youth-laden Buffaloes completely away but survived for a 55-49 victory. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DurantBoys-25.jpg Lion sophomore Cade Buchanan hangs in the air for a pair of his 10 points on this play Tuesday night. Durant never could put the youth-laden Buffaloes completely away but survived for a 55-49 victory. Photos by Randy Bruce