Caddo holds off Calera upset bids for sweep

CALERA – Caddo picked up the road sweep at Calera Tuesday night as each team picked up victory number 18 on the season.

The Lady Bruins improved to 18-4 with a 55-42 win in the opening contest that was much closer than the final score.

In the nightcap the Caddo boys pulled away in the second half for a 72-49 victory, also improving to 18-4.

Calera will be back home on Thursday against highly-ranked Wright City.

Girls

Caddo opened the game with an 8-0 flurry before Logan Mullens connected on a jumper for the Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Bruins stretched the lead to 17-5 at the end of one as turnovers troubled both teams early.

Calera got a three-pointer from Hannah Carter to cut it back to a 10-point lead, and a pair of freebies from Kendra St.Clair slashed it to eight, but Caddo picked a trey of its own from Kacie Clower after Kynsey Dixon hit a driving layup to push the lead back to double digits at 28-15 going to the half.

Things got interesting in the third period as Calera came out firing.

Mullens drilled two treys from the left corner while St. Clair scored inside between the two. Mullens also scored off a layup to narrow the gap to 28-25. Caddo’s Alli Adair answered with a pair of inside buckets to pad the lead back to six and the margin stood at the end of the quarter.

The Lady Bulldogs hung around as Caddo had trouble putting them away, but after losing Mullens to fouls, the Lady Bruins slowly built the lead back to double digits. They took their largest lead of the game at 55-39 before Calera’s Kya Hawk nailed a trey from the right side for the final points of the game.

Adair paced Caddo with 16 points while Dixon was in double figures with 12.

Clower chipped in eight followed by Sydney Thompson with six. Allison Hawkins added five, Olivia Weaver had three and Brittney Miller rounded out the scoring with two.

Mullens topped Calera with 16 points followed by Maddie Partain’s 14 tallies. St.Clair added six, while Hawk and Carter had three each.

“We have work to do before the playoffs begin,” stated Caddo coach Vernon Johnson. “Calera came out determined and we didn’t play with the same intensity.”

Boys

The Bruins came out smoking, taking a 9-0 lead early before the Bulldogs got three-pointers from Kody Toombs and Fisher Hutchins cut the deficit to 11-6.

Caddo answered with a baseline jumper from Matthew Jenkins and Kaden Johnson hit the first of two freebies to make it 16-6 at the end of one.

The second quarter was a three-point barrage as each team swapped shots from deep. Toombs opened the scoring with a Bulldog trey but was matched by Caddo’s Gage McMichael.

Jerry Smith then connected on an old fashion three-point play for the Bulldogs only to be answered by Johnson with another one from long range for the Bruins, making the score 25-12.

Trailing 29-14, Calera clawed its way back into it as Toombs’ steal off the inbounds and his layup slashed the Caddo lead down to 31-23 heading to the locker room at intermission.

The third frame saw the teams trade blows for the first several minutes. Toombs’ bucket for the Bulldogs got them within 44-37, but the Bruins reeled off the final nine points of the frame for a comfortable 53-37 edge with only a quarter to go.

The lead continued to grow in the fourth as Caddo cruised the rest of the way.

Johnson and Adair paced the Bruins with 13 apiece. Alex Whitley added nine while Daniel Stone and Garrett McMichael had seven each. Gage McMichael and Braden Couch scored six apiece, Lance Minyard and Jenkins tallied four each with Payton Brewer and Rider Couch rounding it out for Caddo with a bucket apiece.

Calera was led by Toombs’ 14 points followed by Hutchins and Hunter Fuller, who each contributed 13. Keith Jeffreys added five points and Smith chipped in a basket.

Logan Mullens had a big second half to help rally Calera but the Lady Bulldogs’ upset bid came up short in a 55-42 loss. to Caddo. Mullens led the scoring attack with 16 points. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CaleraGirls-22.jpg Logan Mullens had a big second half to help rally Calera but the Lady Bulldogs’ upset bid came up short in a 55-42 loss. to Caddo. Mullens led the scoring attack with 16 points. Photos by Randy Bruce Calera’s Hunter Fuller flies through the air on the way to the basket as Caddo’s K.W. Adair defends during Tuesday’s contest. The Bulldogs made a strong push at the upset before Caddo pulled away down the stretch for the 72-49 victory. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CaleraBoys-12.jpg Calera’s Hunter Fuller flies through the air on the way to the basket as Caddo’s K.W. Adair defends during Tuesday’s contest. The Bulldogs made a strong push at the upset before Caddo pulled away down the stretch for the 72-49 victory. Photos by Randy Bruce