Rock Creek splits pair with Rattan

BOKCHITO – Rock Creek’s boys rolled to an impressive victory but the Lady Mustangs weren’t as fortunate in a Senior Night split against the Rattan Rams on Friday night.

In the opening game, the Lady Mustangs struggled offensively against 17th ranked Rattan in a 60-33 loss.

The Rock Creek boys however throttled the 19th ranked Rams, 61-47, to end the regular season on a five-game winning streak. The Mustangs are currently ranked 12th in the state in Class 2A with a 19-5 season record and have averaged 61.4 points per game over the last five games.

Rock Creek will host the 2A District Tournament beginning Friday as the Lady Mustangs square off with Tishomingo in the opening round at 6:30. The Mustangs received the first round bye and will meet either Tishomingo or Savanna in the district title tilt on Saturday night.

Girls

The Lady Mustangs struggled with the Rams post game and never found their rhythm on offense. When Rock Creek stuffed the middle, Rattan dished the ball out to their three-point shooters.

Rattan jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the opening minutes when Rock Creek junior Lainey Jestis hit a jumper to stop the run. The Lady Rams stayed in attack mode as the rattled off an 11-3 run and took a 17-5 lead into the second period.

The game got away from Rock Creek in the second stanza as they were outscored 16-4 while Rattan took a commanding 33-9 advantage at halftime.

There was a slight offensive spark for the Lady Mustangs in the third period as Hannah Heflin scored six points and Michaela Stinson drained a three-point bucket and pair of free throws. Jordan Nelson also hit two baskets but it wasn’t enough to cut into Rattan’s comfy lead and the host trailed 51-24 after three.

The scoring slowed down in the in the final period as Rattan took home the win.

Stinson led the way for Lady Mustangs with 11 points. Heflin helped out with seven, Nelson chipped in with six as Jestis, Brittany Farrington and Macy Converse all had two points apiece.

Boys

It was a complete team effort for Rock Creek in a runaway win over Rattan.

Rattan grabbed a slim 4-3 lead at the start of the game then the Mustangs went on a 7-0 flurry sparked by a three-point basket Brock Allen.

The visitors answered back with an 7-0 run of their own. Then with 50 seconds left, Rock Creek ended the period with an 8-0 spurt. Austin Green scored a conventional three-point play before Darian James drained bucket from beyond the arc and also made a layup at the buzzer to give the Mustangs an 18-11 advantage.

Rock Creek began to pull away from the Rams in the second via free throws and three-point buckets. Davis Rogers and Allen each hit from down town while Sam Roper and Rogers made layups. The rest of the Mustang points came from the charity stripe as they took a 38-24 lead into halftime.

Both teams matched buckets in the third period as Rock Creek maintained its lead at 50-34. Then in the fourth period the Mustangs held Rattan at bay for the win.

Rock Creek put three players in double digits topped by Rogers, who had the team high with 12 points.

Allen was close behind with 11 and Karson Dry poured in 10. James pitched in seven, Green and Dalton Dill finished with five each, Roper posted four, Cactus Williams had three with Christian McGowan and Luke Jestis each chipping baskets.

