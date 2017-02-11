Area Basketball Roundup

Soper 46, Tupelo 26 (Girls)

After a low-scoring opening quarter, Soper broke things open to steadily pull away for the Class A District Tournament win over Tupelo.

The Lady Red Bears held a slim 5-3 edge through one stanza but outscored Tupelo 13-7 second and 13-7 again in the third to take command.

JaeLeigh Holder did not score in the opening frame but finished with a game-high 17 points to pace the Soper attack.

Kaylee Dennis contributed eight, Taylor Herndon had six, Kylie Webb chipped in four, Emiley Beaird and Vicky Wolfenbarger added three apiece, Mackenzie Higginbottom and Emilee Moyer both scored two and Natilee Young rounded out the scoring with one point.

Soper will meet host Stonewall for the district championship tonight at 6:30.

Wapanucka 58, Victory Life 41 (Girls)

A 20-2 explosion by Wapanucka in the opening quarter proved to be too much for Victory Life to overcome as is season came to an end in the district opening round.

Wapanucka led 42-10 at the half and coasted home from there.

Tara Dollar notched 14 points and Scarlett Stinchcomb had 12 to lead the way for the Lady Eagles.

They also got nine from Jackie Genser and six by Larra Lankford.

Victory Life 64, Wapanucka 44 (Boys)

The Victory Life Eagles shook off a slow start to blow past Wapanucka in the Class B District Tournament on Friday night.

Wapanucka held a 14-8 lead after one quarter before VLA soared into the lead with a 22-9 run in the second stanza. The Eagles then posted a 19-10 advantage in the third to break it open.

Ben Grody had a huge effort for Victory Life with 27 points while Chandler Stampley also pumped in 18.

Daniel Burt finished with 10, Wally Hite had six, Tristan Perkins scored two and Chase Williams added one.

The Eagles will face Coleman for the district championship tonight at 8 in Wapanucka.

Achille 43, Thackerville 27 (Girls)

Senior Raychel Alexander poured in 23 points to lead Achille to an opening round win over Thackerville in the Class A District Tournament at Turner.

The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 10-4 edge after one quarter before pushing it to double digits at 22-7 at the half before maintaining that margin through the final two periods.

In addition to Alexander’s big performance, Achille also got nine from Karah Manry, seven by Sommer Rater while Jackie Todd had three and Jayme Todd one.

Achille meets the host Lady Falcons for the district title tonight starting at 6:30.

