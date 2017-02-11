Lions hot start produces Senior Night split

Long offensive scoring droughts were the story of Senior Night at Durant High School on Friday as the Lions were able to overcome their dry spell but the Lady Lions were not in a split with visiting Duncan.

The Durant girls ran into trouble in the third period once again, managing just two points before coming up just short in a late comeback, falling to the Lady Demons, 34-32.

For the Lions the drought came in the second stanza as they connected on only one field goal, but responded in the second half to outlast the visitors by a 73-67 count.

Durant will finish out the regular season slate tonight at home against Hugo starting with the girls at 6:30.

Girls

It was another solid opening half for the Lady Lions, especially on the defensive end of the floor as they carried a 14-10 lead to intermission.

Haley Morgan hit bookend three-pointers to open the game and then with 20 seconds left in the quarter to forge a 6-6 tie through one stanza despite a six-minute offensive drought.

Durant then got things rolling a bit with Destinee Lewis and Morgan scoring on back-to-back possessions to start the second frame and stake the Lady Lions to the lead.

The hosts held that advantage until the third period when they did not manage a point until a Lewis basket with two minutes left – the team’s lone scoring of the quarter – but trailed just 20-16 entering the final quarter.

Tristyn Hamilton opened the fourth with a bucket before Duncan reeled off six straight points.

The Lady Demons pushed the margin to as much as 32-23 with a minute remaining but needed a pair of Honesti Dangerfield free throws with nine seconds left to secure the win thanks to three Durant treys in the closing 24 seconds.

Hamilton canned two of the three-pointers with Morgan adding the final one at the buzzer.

The late flurry increased the Lady Lion field goal percentage a bit but they still managed just 26 percent for the game while also hitting only one of eight free throw attempts in a bad shooting effort all the way around.

Morgan hit four treys and finished with a team-high 12 points as Hamilton notched 10, sinking the two late threes.

Lewis ended with four while Breanna Simmons and Hannah Hime scored three apiece.

Dangerfield hit eight of 11 from the line and scored 16 for Duncan to lead all scorers.

“We fought back late but dug ourselves too big of a hole to climb out of with our poor shooting percentage from the field and at the line,” Durant head coach Phil Daniel commented.

Boys

A wild first half saw the Durant Lions turn in their best offensive performance of the year in one quarter and turn around with their worst quarter of the season in the second.

The Lions came out smoking to start the game as Austin Stallings hit a bucket and Taylor Cox added a three-pointer in under 30 seconds as they sprinted to a 13-2 advantage only 1:40 into the contest.

That margin ballooned to 15 before the end of the quarter as Durant claimed a 30-15 lead spurred by 11 points from Cox.

It was a completely different story in the following eight minutes as the Lions could only muster a Cade Buchanan basket in the paint before four late charity tosses from Cox helped keep the hosts in front at 36-32.

Duncan got within two points three times in the third quarter but each time the Lions had an immediate answer on bucket from Buchanan as well as pair from Cox.

Following a Kevin Wilson field goal for the Demons that narrowed the margin to 48-45, Durant came alive with an 8-0 burst to close the period getting free throws from Cox and Brady Nichols as well as transition layups by Cox and Tre’ Harper.

That made it a 56-45 Lion leading heading to the final frame but it was far from over thanks to a flurry of six Duncan treys in the fourth quarter alone.

A nine-point Durant lead with 1:17 remaining following two Stallings free throws was quickly whittled to three before senior Wes Engle iced the victory with three charity tosses in the waning seconds.

Cox poured in 29 points to lead all scorers while Engle also reached double figures with 10. Nichols was right on the brink with nine points as were Harper and Buchanan, who totaled eight each. Stallings chipped in six and Brody Morgan also had two.

Wilson led the charge for Duncan with 23 points.

“We got off to a great start but then couldn’t maintain it in the second quarter,” Lion head coach Aaron George said. “It wasn’t pretty but we played just well enough to win.”

