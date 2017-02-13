Storm fall to East Central, sweep OBU

ADA – The venerable Kerr Activity Center was not very friendly for the visiting Southeastern Savage Storm Monday night as they dropped a pair of Great American Conference contests to rival East Central.

A late run by East Central was too much for the Southeastern women to overcome as they were held under 60 points for just the fourth time this season, dropping a tough 66-59 verdict.

In the mens’ contest, the Tigers got off to a blazing start by canning 10 first half three-pointers and never looked back in a 101-64 victory against the Savage Storm.

Southeastern is back on the road on Thursday in Bethany to face Southern Nazarene before hosting Southwestern Saturday.

East Central 66, Southeastern 59 (Women)

One bad quarter a game has been the story of the season for the Southeastern women.

That came in the opening stanza Saturday allowing the Savage Storm to rally for victory over Oklahoma Baptist, 71-64.

It was the third period however against East Central and Southeastern was unable to rally in the final frame during a disappointing loss that dropped them to 14-8 overall and 12-6 in league play.

“This team is the most cardiac group as I have ever coached,” Savage Storm head coach Darin Grover commented. “Every game it’s usually the best version of ourselves and the worst version of ourselves. We just can’t seem to put four quarters together.”

The Savage Storm rode a 22-14 second quarter flurry to a 31-24 edge over their arch rivals on Monday night. The second half was a different story however as East Central took the lead with a 20-10 third quarter edge and Southeastern could not come up with a defensive answer in the fourth as the Lady Tigers built as much as an 11-point bulge with a 7-0 run midway through the quarter.

While each team didn’t shoot exceptionally well throughout the contest, the difference came on the offensive glass where East Central finished with a 14-2 advantage in second chance points, cashing in on a whopping 19 offensive rebounds. The Savage Storm came up with only three.

Southeastern had just two players reached double figures with Katie Webb pumping in 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the way. Offensive spark plug Olivia Potter was held to just 10 points on four of 12 shooting in only 23 minutes of action.

Alix Robinson and Courtney Brady each came off the bench with a bit of a spark notching nine and eight points respectively. Rachel Wallace also contributed eight.

Monday was a far cry from the finish of Saturday as Southeastern put together a big rally from as much as 16 points down in the opening quarter to secure a spot in the Great American Conference postseason tournament.

Southeastern still trailed 50-46 entering the fourth quarter but hit a sizzling 80 percent from the field over the final 10 minutes, sparked by big plays off the bench from Brady and Ariannah Kemp.

Kemp posted 10 points and five rebounds while Brady notched five points, four boards and four assists as the catalysts in a monster 26-9 bench scoring edge.

Webb had another terrific game offensively, hitting seven of her 10 shots from the field as well as seven of 10 from the line on the way to 21 points.

Potter meanwhile became just the 12th player in school history to eclipse the 1,000-point plateau as she totaled 13 points, including a three-pointer with just six minutes left that gave her team the lead for good as well as topping that prestigious scoring mark.

East Central 101, Southeastern 64 (Men)

East Central came into Monday’s contest as one of the hottest teams in the Great American Conference and the Tigers showed just why with incredible shooting from long range as they opened by hitting 10 of 11 treys (91 percent) before intermission.

The Savage Storm hit a solid 39 percent from beyond the arc before the break (5 of 13) but were no match for the red-hot shooting hosts, who rolled to a 56-32 lead at the break.

It wasn’t much better to start the second half as the Tigers opened on a 17-2 flurry after the break and cruised the rest of the way.

One of the few bright spots for Southeastern was the play of senior Tyler Lonzie inside as he posted a team-high 16 points on seven of 11 shooting to go with six rebounds.

Anton Cook added 15 points and Gianpalo Riccio contributed 10.

East Central was a bit more human in the second half but still shot 38 percent from beyond the arc on six of 16.

As bad as it was on Monday night, it was just as good the other way for Southeastern the other way on Saturday as the Savage Storm rolled past Oklahoma Baptist, 81-59.

In that one the Savage Storm shot lights out throughout the contest, hitting 53 percent from the field in the opening half on the way to a 39-25 edge at intermission.

It was all Southeastern in the second half as well, sinking an even 50 percent from the field.

A 12-1 edge in second chance points was vital for the Storm as was a 32-24 edge on scoring in the paint, most of which was led by Lonzie, who pumped in 12 points to go along with a game-high 13 rebounds.

Four Southeastern players all reached double figures offensively topped by 22 from Cook, who connected on eight of 13 from the field including three treys. Kevin Buckingham chipped in 15 points while Riccio contributed 14.

Point guard Jett Jobe added six points and four assists.

Senior Tyler Lonzie puts up a shot over Oklahoma Baptist’s Chandler Rickey during Saturday’s Great American Conference action in Durant. Lonzie had a monster effort with 12 points and 13 rebounds to fuel an 81-59 Southeastern win. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TylerLonzie3.jpg Senior Tyler Lonzie puts up a shot over Oklahoma Baptist’s Chandler Rickey during Saturday’s Great American Conference action in Durant. Lonzie had a monster effort with 12 points and 13 rebounds to fuel an 81-59 Southeastern win. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Southeastern’s Courtney Brady powers her way through the Oklahoma Baptist duo of Cameerah Graves and Monae Smith during Saturday’s contest at Bloomer Sullivan Arena. The Savage Storm women rallied from a big early deficit to win 71-64 but couldn’t duplicate that feat on Monday during a 66-59 loss to rival East Central. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CourtneyBrady6.jpg Southeastern’s Courtney Brady powers her way through the Oklahoma Baptist duo of Cameerah Graves and Monae Smith during Saturday’s contest at Bloomer Sullivan Arena. The Savage Storm women rallied from a big early deficit to win 71-64 but couldn’t duplicate that feat on Monday during a 66-59 loss to rival East Central. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat