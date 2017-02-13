Bennington drops Class B district championship pair

BENNINGTON – Hosting a two-team Class B District Tournament against Buffalo Valley Saturday night, Bennington suffered a pair of narrow defeats for the championship.

The Lady Bears slipped to 10-14 on the season after dropping a 24-22 heartbreaker while the Bears were edged out 55-42 in a very physical, hard-fought game to make their record 15-9 on the year.

Bennington remains alive in the playoffs, traveling to Varnum for regional tournament action on Thursday. The girls meet Mill Creek at 1:30 with the boys also battling Mill Creek at 3.

Girls

In a game in which baskets were hard to come by for both teams, Buffalo Valley opened the scoring with a layup by Breanna McPherson nearly three minutes in and extended the lead to 6-0 on a bucket and a pair of free throws by Morgan Wilcox.

Alexus Gibson got the home crowd into it when she found the net from deep in the right corner for the Lady Bears, cutting the deficit to 6-3 with 2:21 left in the first quarter. The Lady Buffs however scored the final four points of the frame for a 10-3 advantage at the end of one.

After Hanna Alley sank one of two free throws, Kristen Jordan came up with a steal and was fouled on the drive, hitting both freebies to make it 10-6. Buffalo Valley answered with a trey from McPherson as Jordan found the range and answered with a three-pointer for Bennington to draw back within four at 13-9 with five minutes left before halftime.

Coach Matt Ward had the Lady Bears apply a full-court press that forced several turnovers, but Bennington was unable to capitalize on it and trailed 16-10 at intermission.

The Lady Bears press continued to hamper Buffalo Valley in the third quarter as they held the visitors to one field goal while getting two buckets from Maria Martinez and one from Jordan to make it an 18-16 game heading to the final frame.

With both teams pressing in the final frame, the game became nip and tuck.

Maci Haislip’s putback drew the Lady Bears within one and she connected on a driving layup to give Bennington its first lead of the game at 20-19. The Lady Buffs scored the next four points to take a 23-20 advantage with 30 seconds remaining.

Gibson sank a pair of free throws for Bennington seconds later to draw back within one, but that would be the final points of the night for the Lady Bears as Buffalo Valley sealed it with two free throws in the waning seconds.

Jordan led a balanced attack with seven points while Gibson and Haislip chipped in five each for Bennington. Martinez added four and Alley tossed in one point to round out the scoring.

“I’m really proud of our effort tonight,” Ward said of his Lady Bears. “We just couldn’t make shots. We played great defense and only gave up 24 points. Normal nights that produces wins.”

Boys

The Buffs controlled the tip and took an early 2-0 lead on Cordell Collins’ layup, but Joe Rochelle drained a three-pointer from the left corner to put Bennington up by one.

After Buffalo Valley had regained the lead, Kody Powell drew contact and sank both charity tosses before Keaton Robison scored on a putback to put the Bears up 7-4. Andrew McDonald also scored on a turnaround jumper in the lane and was fouled in the process, completing the three-point play to put Bennington up 10-5.

The Buffs continued to bully their way inside, tying the game at 10 before Austin Malone fired in a three-pointer to regain the lead for the Bears. With more physical play inside Buffalo Valley scored the final four points of the stanza for a slim 14-13 lead at the end of round one.

Each team traded buckets early in the second stanza, with Bennington getting buckets by Rochelle, and owning its final lead on a putback by Josh Rubio at 17-16 with over five minutes left in the half.

Buffalo Valley went on a 12-1 to take a 28-17 lead into the locker room at the intermission.

The Bears shaved a point off the deficit in the third, outscoring the Buffs 14-13, but still trailed 41-31 at the end of the third quarter and were unable to gain any ground in the fourth period.

“We just couldn’t slow them down inside,” Bennington coach Bobby Weil stated afterward. “We played hard and we will be working our tails off to get ready for next week.”

The Bears were paced by Robison’s 14 points, followed by Rochelle with 10. McDonald added seven tallies with Powell contributing five, Malone had three, Rubio two and Johnny Mays added one.

Buffalo Valley was keyed inside by Jaden Jackson and Collins with 18 and 17 points.

Bennington sophomore Maci Haislip scored four big points down the stretch in the district championship Saturday night but the Lady Bears fell just short in a 24-22 loss to Buffalo Valley. They will face Mill Creek in regional tournament play on Thursday at Varnum. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_MaciHaislip.jpg Bennington sophomore Maci Haislip scored four big points down the stretch in the district championship Saturday night but the Lady Bears fell just short in a 24-22 loss to Buffalo Valley. They will face Mill Creek in regional tournament play on Thursday at Varnum. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat