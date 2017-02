Sports Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 16

Basketball: Southeastern at Southern Nazarene, 5:30 (MIX 96.1 Broadcast)

Basketball: Class A Sub-Regional at Atoka: Achille girls vs. Smithville, 1:30; Achille boys vs. Red Oak, 8 p.m.

Basketball: Class A Sub-Regional at Bethel: Boswell girls vs. Maud, 1:30

Basketball: Class A Regional at Tupelo: Soper girls vs. Stringtown, 1:30

Basketball: Class B Sub-Regional at Varnum: Bennington girls vs. Mill Creek, 1:30; Bennington boys vs. Mill Creek, 3 p.m.

Basketball: Class B Regional at Wapanucka: Victory Life boys vs. Bokoshe, 3 p.m.

Softball: Newman University at Southeastern, 1 p.m. doubleheader

Friday, Feb. 17

Baseball: Southern Arkansas at Southeastern, 2 p.m.

Basketball: Class 2A District at Caddo: Colbert girls vs. Wilson, 6:30; Colbert boys vs. Wilson, 8 p.m.

Basketball: Class 2A District at Dibble: Silo girls vs. Walters, 6:30

Basketball: Class 2A District at Rock Creek: Rock Creek girls vs. Tishomingo, 6:30

Basketball: Class 2A District at Tushka: Calera girls vs. Allen, 6:30; Calera boys vs. Allen, 8 p.m.