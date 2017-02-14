Durant High powerlifters claim 4th at Checotah meet

The Durant Lion powerlifting team recently placed fourth in the large school division at the Checotah Invitational, scoring points in eight of the 11 weight divisions.

Overall, Durant had 14 different lifters score points in their respective weight class as the Lions racked up 106 in total. Hilldale took the top spot with 122 points as Poteau claimed second with 121. Eufaula placed third at 114 points.

A pair of second place finishers led the charge for the Lions as Jaston Daniels scored that showing at 168 pounds with Demario Gray at 275.

Daniels combined for 1,065 pounds on his top three lifts in the competition, notching 430 on squat, 420 on deadlift and 215 pounds in bench. Gray posted a total of 1,335 pounds to lead all the DHS lifters on the day. He had a 520 on squat, 530 in the deadlift and 285 pounds on bench press.

At 145 pounds Matthew Carter recorded a third place showing with 870 pounds (315 squat, 355 deadlift, 200 bench) with Tyler Olive also checking in third in the 242-pound weight division with a lifting total of 1,275 pounds (430 squat, 530 deadlift, 295 bench).

The Lions also notched a pair of fourth place finishers with Parker Maldonado at 123 and Jared Iscimenler at 220.

Maldonado finished at 645 pounds (185 squat, 315 deadlift, 145 bench) in his three registering lifts and Iscimenler toted 1,185 pounds (405 squat, 515 deadlift, 265 bench) in his respective division.

Rounding out the Lions’ top five placers was Cameron Steadman at heavyweight as he compiled a total of 1,300 pounds even (500 squad, 520 deadlift, 280 bench).

Other Durant placers included Brandon Fox, eighth at 157 pounds; Caleb Kashou, seventh at 220; Derek Ogden, eighth at 242; and Bobby Thomas, 10th at 275.

“Overall, it was a good day for the Lions,” powerlifting coach Ron Norman commented. “The kids are starting to see some results from all of the hard work that they are doing.

“We must keep getting stronger throughout the rest of the season as we work toward the regional and state meets.”

The Lions are entered in one remaining invitational meet which is slated for this Friday at Holdenville.

Durant High School had four powerlifters that brought home medals from the Checotah Invitational Meet last Friday. Those were (from left): Tyler Olive, 3rd at 242 pounds; Jaston Daniels, 2nd at 168 pounds; Demario Gray, 2nd at 275 pounds; and Matthew Carter, 3rd at 145 pounds. The Lions have another meet on Friday at Holdenville. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DHSpowerlifters.jpg Durant High School had four powerlifters that brought home medals from the Checotah Invitational Meet last Friday. Those were (from left): Tyler Olive, 3rd at 242 pounds; Jaston Daniels, 2nd at 168 pounds; Demario Gray, 2nd at 275 pounds; and Matthew Carter, 3rd at 145 pounds. The Lions have another meet on Friday at Holdenville. Submitted photo