Michael Lee fights for possession of the ball during Sunday’s lacrosse action at Paul Laird Field. Lee scored a goal in the 4th quarter of the contest as Durant fought hard before dropping a 6-4 decision to Dallas Bridge.

Durant’s Mason Phillips (33) and Ivan Pino (19) battle Dallas Bridge players for a loose ball on the turf at Paul Laird Field on Sunday afternoon. The hosts rallied from an early deficit but couldn’t come all the way back in falling 6-4 to the Dallas squad. The Durant club will be back in action on Saturday in Frisco, Texas.