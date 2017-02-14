Michael Lee fights for possession of the ball during Sunday’s lacrosse action at Paul Laird Field. Lee scored a goal in the 4th quarter of the contest as Durant fought hard before dropping a 6-4 decision to Dallas Bridge.
Durant’s Mason Phillips (33) and Ivan Pino (19) battle Dallas Bridge players for a loose ball on the turf at Paul Laird Field on Sunday afternoon. The hosts rallied from an early deficit but couldn’t come all the way back in falling 6-4 to the Dallas squad. The Durant club will be back in action on Saturday in Frisco, Texas.
Michael Lee fights for possession of the ball during Sunday’s lacrosse action at Paul Laird Field. Lee scored a goal in the 4th quarter of the contest as Durant fought hard before dropping a 6-4 decision to Dallas Bridge.
Durant’s Mason Phillips (33) and Ivan Pino (19) battle Dallas Bridge players for a loose ball on the turf at Paul Laird Field on Sunday afternoon. The hosts rallied from an early deficit but couldn’t come all the way back in falling 6-4 to the Dallas squad. The Durant club will be back in action on Saturday in Frisco, Texas.