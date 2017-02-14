SE softball here Thursday, baseball on Friday

Coach Ron Faubion’s LadyStorm softballers will host (weather permitting) Newman (Kansas) University’s Jets in a 1 p.m. Thursday doubledip.

Southeastern will not participate in the Friday-Sunday Arkansas-Monticello 8-State Classic due to scheduling conflicts.

Coach Mike Metheny’s Savage Storm baseballers will host Southern Arkansas in a three-game set Friday and Saturday. A single game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the Ballpark in Durant with a twinbill starting at noon Saturday.

Metheny needs only six wins to become NCAA Division II’s all-time winningest baseball coach. Unfortunately for Storm fans, the historic victory might not be achieved at home.

Following the Southern Arkansas series this weekend, the Storm will visit Arkansas-Monticello and Northwestern for three-game sets before returning to host the University of Central Oklahoma for a doubleheader on March 7 to start a 10-game home stand.

Considering the history, setting the national record against Central Oklahoma would leave a warm, fuzzy feeling for Southeastern’s baseball program and its fans.

STORM BASKETBALLERS dropped a rare doubleheader Monday night at East Central in Great American Conference competition.

Being swept by the Tigers doesn’t happen often, but it has never been easy to win at Ada. Back in the day, opposing fans could get belted by UFOs (unidentified flying objects) from the bleachers. That happened in reverse, of course, when EC traveled to Durant.

The women remain in third place in the playoff chase with the same number of losses and one more win than fourth-place Southwestern.

The men are now alone in 10th place, two notches below the cutoff for the playoffs.

Southeastern cagers will visit Southern Nazarene Thursday night before returning home for the final three-game stand of the regular season.

THE LATEST GAC standings show the Harding Bisons leading the ladies with a 20-3 overall mark and a 17-1 conference record.

Arkansas Tech (18-4) is second at 14-4 and Southeastern (14-8) is in third place at 12-6.

Southwestern (15-8) is fourth at 11-6. East Central (10-12) is fifth at 9-9 with Southern Nazarene (11-10) sixth at 8-9. Arkansas-Monticello (11-11) and Henderson State (8-16) are tied at 8-10.

Ouachita Baptist (10-14) is ninth at 7-11, followed by Northwestern (7-17) at 6-12, Oklahoma Baptist (7-17) at 4-14 and Southern Arkansas (5-17) is last at 3-15.

The top eight teams will be in the GAC tournament. Oklahoma Baptist is ineligible for the tournament championship due to provisional membership.

For the men, Arkansas-Monticello’s Boll Weevils are No. 1 at 19-3 overall and 15-3 in league play.

Arkansas Tech (18-4) and East Central (18-6) are tied for second at 14-4. Southern Nazarene (13-10) is fourth at 10-7 with Harding (13-9) fifth at 10-8.

Henderson State (14-10), Ouachita Baptist (11-11) and Southern Arkansas (11-13) are tied for sixth at 9-9. Northwestern (11-12) is 7-11, Southeastern (9-15) is 5-13, Southwestern (6-17) is 3-14 and Oklahoma Baptist (5-17) is last at 2-16.

COACH DARIN GROVER’S young ladies are led by senior Olivia Potter with 13.6 points per game.

Potter shoots .376 on 68 of 181 from beyond the arc. She hits .842 on 16 of 19 free throws, but doesn’t get many trips to the line.

Sophomore Katie Webb averages 12.5 points and leads the team with 7.8 rebounds a game while shooting .452 from the field on 99 of 219. She’s also No. 1 with 24 steals and 17 blocked shots.

Senior Rachel Wallace is scoring 8.6 points with 4.6 boards per contest and hits .377 on 29 of 77 trey tries. Junior Sa’Liesha Hunter averages 7.5 points and leads the ladies with 92 assists while grabbing 3.9 rebounds a game.

Junior Emem David scores 6.3 points and is second with 7.1 boards a game while hitting .518 from the field on 44 of 85 attempts.

The ladies are scoring 69.9 points and collecting 42.8 rebounds a game while allowing 67.4 points and 41 boards. Southeastern is shooting .313 on 170 of 543 three-pointers and limiting opponents to .282 on 147 of 522.

COACH KELLY GREEN’S men are paced by senior Anton Cook at 17.6 points per game.

Cook shoots .362 on 59 of 163 from beyond the arc and .752 on 97 of 129 free throws. He grabs 3.6 boards a game and has dished out 55 assists.

Freshman Kevin Buckingham averages 11.3 points and is second with 5.1 rebounds. He’s a .408 shooter on 49 of 120 treys and leads with 38 steals.

Senior Tyler Lonzie scores 10.3 points and tops the rebounders with 7.6 per game. He paces the team with 24 blocks and shoots .529 on 101 of 191 from the field.

Harold Harmon is the retired Sports Editor at the Democrat and Sports Information Director at Southeastern