Big bass season about to crank up

“Gentlemen, start your engines!”

In another few days, those famous words will open up the 2017 version of the Monster Energy NASCAR season at the world renowned Daytona International Speedway in eastern Florida.

And unless I miss my guess, that’s probably about the same time that this year’s version of big bass season will kick into high gear across North Texas and southern Oklahoma.

Because thanks to a second consecutive mild winter, water temperatures across the Red River Valley are already well into the 50s, and in some instances, approaching 60 degrees.

What does that mean? That with the triple play of warming water, lengthening days and the March 12 full moon, an eruption of big bass action is about to occur over the next month.

No matter what Old Man Winter might conjure up in the coming days.

“By the time we get into late February, the temperature (will be) irrelevant,” said Alton Jones, the 2008 Bassmaster Classic champ from Lorena, Texas. “Bass are going to be shallow since the pre-spawn period occurs from mid-February on. Most bass are going to be in 10 feet of water or less.”

That’s an important consideration for anglers to take note of since before the local big female bass hit the shallow water flats, they’ll first be staging just offshore on the migratory pathways that lead from their winter lairs to the springtime nursery.

Because of that, Bassmaster Elite Series and Major League Fishing pro Gary Klein of Weatherford, Texas advises anglers not to get ahead of themselves by making a beeline to the spawning flats this month, even if air temperatures are already into the 70s.

Klein, who has 10 tournament wins and 90 Top 10 finishes in B.A.S.S. and FLW Tour competition, says to stop the boat short of the flats the rest of this month, focusing on the creek channels and ditches that lead from deeper water to the shallower stuff.

“We all know where they are going to spawn in a few weeks, but that’s not where they are right now,” said Klein, a two-time B.A.S.S. Angler of the Year in 1989 and 1993. “Right now, most of time when the water is still somewhat cold, they will tend to be on vertical stuff like a channel creek swing versus a flat.

“That channel creek swing might only be from zero to 10-feet in depth, but it is still vertical and those are the kind of places I look (in February).”

Such spots are not the only places that Klein will target this month. If a lake has stands of submerged aquatic vegetation in February, the former U.S. Open bass fishing champ says that it’s tough to beat a red lipless crankbait like the Warpig that he helped design for Berkley.

“I know one thing, I never argue with success,” said Klein. “I’ve had so many experiences on lakes in (places like) Texas at this time of the year where I’ve had good success on these lipless baits.

“When the water is still somewhat cold and they are staging around creek channels, it’s a great bait to throw,” he added. “The fish will hit it year after year, you just can’t beat a bait like that at this time of the year.”

Klein also notes that other baits that he’ll have tied on for February’s big bass bonanza include a white/chartreuse/blue spinnerbait with a single Colorado blade and a Berkley shad trailer; a 1/2-ounce blue/black jig with a Chigger Craw trailer; a 2 1/2 inch Berkley squarebill crankbait; and a 1/2-ounce Boogerman buzzbait with a black head and skirt.

If Jones and Klein are two enthusiasts for targeting big bass in February, so too is my friend Rob Woodruff, an Orvis endorsed fly fishing guide on Lake Fork.

Woodruff (www.flyfishingfork.com; 903-967-2665) suggests that bass anglers pay close attention to stable periods of weather the rest of this month where two or three days of mild, sunny weather dominate the meteorological reports.

When that happens, the three-time finalist for the Orvis Guide of the Year award advises fishermen to start an outing by looking for the warmest water that they can find.

“Go as far north and west as you can go on a lake or any given arm of a lake, that’s where the warmest water will be in February,” said Woodruff, a Quitman, Texas resident.

While Woodruff will also focus on staging areas where deeper water transitions towards shallower water, he also pays attention to such heat-grabbing structural elements in the water as rocks and private boat ramps, spots on a lake that can soak up heat and keep the surrounding water a degree or two warmer on a chilly February morning.

That can be especially helpful if a cold front barrels in and knocks the water temperature down just a little bit.

“That can be really important in the late winter and early spring months when a cold front moves through,” said Woodruff, who throws streamers like his Patassa, I.C. Fly, Swamp Rabbit, Lake Fork Leech and Dizzy Shad fly patterns at early season bass. “If it was 80 degrees yesterday and it’s 27 this morning, these ramps will be one of the first places that I hit on a chilly morning.”

If you can’t tell, these anglers get a little bit excited about the big bass potential during the second month of the year.

“This is the time of the year where numbers aren’t very high on any given outing, but the quality is often very high,” said Klein, who noted that he once caught a 12.4-pound bass on Lake Ray Roberts near Denton, Texas during the third week of February.

And believe it or not, that fish actually took a buzz bait that Klein was slowly reeling back in.

Despite fishing exclusively with heavyweight fly tackle that includes an Orvis Helios 2 eight or nine-weight fly rod, Woodruff isn’t outdone in late February and early March, noting that some of his bigger fish have come during that time frame.

In fact, I was with him a few years ago in mid-March when he landed a 9.25-pound largemouth bass at Lake Fork on a Patassa fly in a fire-tiger color pattern.

What’s the moral of this particular fishing tale? That most years, it’s tough to beat the big bass potential of late February and early March.

“You might fish all day long for only three or four or five bites,” said Klein. “But one of those bites might be the biggest fish of the year.”

And that should be ample reason to get out of the easy chair this month, load up the fishing tackle and head to your favorite big bass water.

Especially in a year when the Red River Valley’s big bass action is getting ready to kick off just a little bit early.

And with that in mind, the best advice I can give here in this space today is simply this: don’t be late to the 2017 lunker catching party.

Because the guess here is that it will be early and good.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas

Lynn Burkhead http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LynnBurkhead-1.jpg Lynn Burkhead For late winter and early spring bass, ignore the temptation to rush towards the shallow spawning flats. Instead, back off the bank just a little bit and target pre-spawn bass that are staging in water up to 10-feet deep. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Staging-Bass.jpg For late winter and early spring bass, ignore the temptation to rush towards the shallow spawning flats. Instead, back off the bank just a little bit and target pre-spawn bass that are staging in water up to 10-feet deep. Lynn Burkhead | Outdoor Writer With another unusually mild winter season unfolding across the Red River Valley, the annual big bass catching campaign is about to kick off a few days early on area waters. That should mean plenty of big largemouth bass like this 9.25-pound fly rod giant from Lake Fork, a lunker caught a few years ago in early March by Orvis endorsed fly fishing guide Rob Woodruff (pictured). http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_FishPhoto.jpg With another unusually mild winter season unfolding across the Red River Valley, the annual big bass catching campaign is about to kick off a few days early on area waters. That should mean plenty of big largemouth bass like this 9.25-pound fly rod giant from Lake Fork, a lunker caught a few years ago in early March by Orvis endorsed fly fishing guide Rob Woodruff (pictured). Lynn Burkhead | Outdoor Writer