Local basketball playoffs heat up starting today

After a short hiatus for Valentine’s Day, basketball season heats back up starting today with a host of local postseason action that will continue through Saturday night.

Today’s action will have all Class A and B regional play at five sites that will involve area teams, all but one of which will be afternoon loser’s bracket contests.

In the Class B regional in Wapanucka, Victory Life boys will tangle with Bokoshe at 3 p.m. while at the sub-regional at Varnum it will be Bennington girls against Mill Creek at 1:30 and the Bennington boys facing Mill Creek at 3 o’clock.

Class A regional action at Tupelo will have Soper girls challenging Stringtown at 1:30 while at Bethel it is Boswell girls against Maud also at 1:30. The Class A sub-regional at Atoka will pit the Achille girls versus Smithville at 1:30 with the Achille boys in the lone winner’s bracket contest at 8 against perennial powerhouse Red Oak.

Class 2A area teams join the fray on Friday night with four district tournaments involving local teams, three of which will be hosted by those clubs.

At Caddo, the host girls and boys drew byes to Saturday night while Colbert faces Wilson in a Friday night twinbill as the girls game begins at 6:30.

Tushka also drew the opening round bye for both girls and boys in its home district tournament and will await the winner of Friday action pitting Calera and Allen in both contests starting at 6:30.

Rock Creek girls will have a big test in its opening game of the district tournament at home on Friday night, battling Tishomingo at 6:30. Silo girls will be on the road for districts at Dibble and face Walters in the first game at 6:30 Friday.

The Rock Creek boys and Silo boys each drew byes to Saturday night’s 8 p.m. championship contests at both locations.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_graphic_basketball-1.jpg