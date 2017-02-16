Storm posts big rally for softball sweep

You trail 2-0 and win the first game 4-3; then you trail 5-1 and win the second game 14-6 on the run-rule by scoring 11 runs on 11 hits in the sixth inning.

We didn’t have global warming, but the sun was shining on what had to be kind of a dreary day for the Newman (Kansas) University Jets who were grounded twice with chances to win both games.

Coach Ron Faubion’s LadyStorm improved to 6-4 overall with four of the six wins featuring comebacks. It was 6-5 over Eastern New Mexico with four runs in the seventh and 13-12 over Missouri Southern with five in the eighth to highlight a 4-2 run in the Southeastern Regional Invitational.

Faubion said, “Wow. We tie or go ahead and a home run hurts us. Our pitchers are okay as long as they hit their spots. Miss even an inch and it’s always big trouble.

“Our kids never quit. I’ve said that before and I’m sure I’ll say it again this season. They just don’t believe they’re ever out of a game until that last out is made.

“We made some good defensive plays and we got some key hits. I’ve never seen anything like the sixth inning of the second game. We scored 11 runs on 11 hits and seven times we had the bases loaded, got a hit that scored one run and left them loaded.

“Jordyn James, Keeshia Thompson and Emily Cudd each were two for two with an RBI in the sixth. All three scored twice.

“Cudd picked up both wins and we helped her with some excellent defensive plays and a bunch of runs in the second game.”

The LadyStorm will host Arkansas-Monticello to open Great American Conference play with doubleheaders Friday and Saturday, February 25-26.

LadyStorm 4, Newman Jets 3

Southeastern stranded a runner in the first and one in the second after Newman opened with two runs on three hits in the top of the first.

The Storm struck for a pair of runs in the fourth on a two-run homer to left-center by Conner Harmon with Destiny Riddle on base with a leadoff single. It was Harmon’s second roundtripper of the year.

Newman’s Erin Jankiewicz hit her second homer of the season to lead off the fifth.

Southeastern righted the scoreboard with two in the bottom of the fifth. Cudd opened with a double to right-center and Brittany Chatallier sacrificed her to second. Kennedy Salyers singled up the middle to plate Blackwood with her first of two runs on the day. Salyers stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored the eventual winning run when the shortstop booted Riddle’s grounder.

Harmon paced the Storm with two for three, a run scored and two batted in. Cudd was one for two, Salyers and Riddle were one for three and scored a run each. Salyers also drove in a run.

Cudd pitched a complete game, giving up three runs on nine hits, walking a pair and striking out seven as she improved to 5-1.

Jankiewich led Newman with three for three, a run scored, a double, homer and one RBI.

LadyStorm 14, Newman Jets 6

Southeastern scored a run in the first on a leadoff single by Symphoni Shomo, who promptly stole second. Back-to-back sacrifice bunts by Salyers and Riddle put the run on the board.

Starter Riddle blanked the Jets through the first two innings until back-to-back home runs helped Newman to five runs in the third.

Ashley Moore came on in relief and pitched a scoreless fourth inning on one hit before Cudd came back to work the last two frames and pick up the victory.

The LadyStorm scored two in the fourth on four hits when Thompson and Cudd each singled in a run. That made it 5-3, Newman. The Jets added a run in the top of the sixth before the wheels came off for them in the bottom half.

Southeastern sent 14 hitters to the plate and 11 of them hit safely in the big rally. The Storm had streaks of four and five hits in a row among the 11 singles.

The last three hitters in the order – James, Thompson and Cudd – delivered six for six with six runs and three runs batted in.

Riddle started and pitched the first three innings, giving up five runs on seven hits, walked none and struck out one. Moore pitched one inning before Cudd came on to close it out, allowing one run on four hits with a strikeout.

Thompson and Marisa Fleck sparked the Storm with three for four each. Thompson scored twice and drove in two. Fleck scored one run and drove in one. Riddle, Harmon and James were two for three each. James scored two and drove in one.

Riddle scored once and drove in two. Harmon scored one run. Shomo was two for five with two scored and one RBI. Salyers and Wallace were one for four apiece. Salyers doubled and drove in three runs while Wallace scored twice and had one run batted in.

Southeastern’s Conner Harmon is greeted by teammates at home plate after delivering a game-tying two-run homer against Newman University in Thursday afternoon’s opener. The Savage Storm posted come-from-behind wins in each game to sweep the doubleheader, 4-3 and 14-6. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0106-1.jpg Southeastern’s Conner Harmon is greeted by teammates at home plate after delivering a game-tying two-run homer against Newman University in Thursday afternoon’s opener. The Savage Storm posted come-from-behind wins in each game to sweep the doubleheader, 4-3 and 14-6. Dan Hoke | Southeastern Oklahoma State University Freshman third baseman Marisa Fleck prepares to connect on this swing during Thursday softball action at Southeastern. Fleck notched three hits in game two to help lead a massive Lady Storm comeback for a 14-6 victory. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_IMG_8181-1.jpg Freshman third baseman Marisa Fleck prepares to connect on this swing during Thursday softball action at Southeastern. Fleck notched three hits in game two to help lead a massive Lady Storm comeback for a 14-6 victory. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat