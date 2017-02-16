Achille boys fall to perennial power Red Oak

ATOKA – Achille sophomore Cy Burden scored a layup off the opening tipoff in Thursday’s night Class A regional winner’s bracket contest against perennial power Red Oak at Kelley Fieldhouse to give his team a quick 2-0 lead.

That however was one of few bright spots for the Bryan County Eagles, who dropped into the postseason Area IV loser’s bracket with a 72-34 loss.

Red Oak’s relentless pressure was too much for Achille to withstand as many resulted in transition scoring opportunities for layups during a dominant opening 10 minutes.

Following Burden’s driving bucket, Red Oak responded quickly as Achille had 24 straight empty possessions that resulted in turnovers or missed shots against the suffocating full-court defense.

Red Oak meanwhile was reeling off 40 consecutive points largely on the shoulders of the one-two punch of juniors Grayson Nix and Brett Deatherage.

A Ryan Caceres three-pointer with 6:06 left in the second period finally snapped the offensive futility but the damage had already been done.

Achille battled back from there, including a 7-0 run late in the half, to make it 58-14 at intermission.

The second half was mostly reserves on both sides as Achille notched an 20-14 scoring advantage over the final two stanzas.

Caceres finished with 10 points to lead the way for Achille. Burden also chipped in six, Zediah Westbrook had five, Jordan Caceres notched four, Trent Gibby added three while Austin McClung, Brayden Prater and Zach Staton ended with two apiece.

Achille will play again today at Tupelo against Stringtown with a 3 p.m. tipoff in an elimination contest.

Smithville 66, Achille 34 (Girls)

After a solid first quarter, things went downhill in a hurry for the Achille girls as they saw their season come to an end with a loss to Smithville in the regional loser’s bracket afternoon contest.

The Lady Eagles poured in 12 points in the opening stanza, nine of which came from Raychel Alexander, to trail the Lady Braves by only a 15-12 margin.

They pumped in 16 more points in the second frame keyed by four three-pointers, two of which came from Alexander and one apiece by Jackie Todd and Ashleigh Brown. Smithville however posted 25 points for a 40-28 lead.

Achille then went ice cold, managing just three points in the third quarter and three more in the fourth.

Alexander totaled 19 points to pace the Lady Eagles offensively. Brown hit a pair of treys and finished with six points. Jackie Todd scored three while Sommer Rater, Jayme Todd and Karah Manry had two apiece.

Achille's Cy Burden drives for a basket against Red Oak junior Brett Deatherage off the opening tipoff Thursday night.