Area Basketball Roundup

Bennington 50, Mill Creek 32 (Boys)

An ice cold start in Thursday’s elimination game at Varnum dug Bennington a major hole as they scored just three points in the opening quarter, trailing 9-3.

After that it was all Bears as they erupted for a 17-5 spurt in the second stanza behind 12 points from Joe Rochelle to grab a 20-14 halftime edge. Bennington then pulled away with another 16-point outburst in the third frame fueled by 11 points by Austin Malone, including three treys.

Rochelle totaled 17 points and Malone also reached double figures with 11. Andrew McDonald tossed in seven, Keaton Robison and Kody Powell added six apiece with Johnny Mays rounding out the scoring with three.

The Bears play again at 3 p.m. today at Wapanucka facing Coleman.

Bennington 49, Mill Creek 36 (Girls)

Bennington rode a big offensive effort from sophomore Kristen Jordan to the early lead and steadily pulled away from there in a Class B girls regional elimination game at Varnum.

Jordan tossed in seven points in the opening stanza on the way to an 11-6 advantage through eight minutes. It was 21-16 Lady Bears at halftime and a 31-24 edge going to the final frame when they erupted for 18 points to finish it off.

Leading the offensive charge was Jordan’s 22 points as Maria Martinez chipped in eight and Kristin Wilson scored seven.

Bennington also got five points by Maci Haislip, four from Alexus Gibson and three by Hannah Alley.

The Lady Bears will face Thursday night’s Coleman-LeFlore loser today at 1:30 in Wapanucka for another elimination battle.

Boswell 48, Maud 35 (Girls)

Boswell exploded on a 21-4 run in the third period to break open a tight contest and dispatch Maud to stay alive in the Class A girls regional tournament at Bethel.

The Lady Scorpions were behind 17-16 at intermission before coming alive offensively led by 14 points from Hailey Belvin in the third frame alone. Boswell also hit all seven of its free throw attempts in the stanza.

With the 37-21 edge, Boswell was able to hold off Maud in the fourth despite being outscored 14-11.

Virginia Beddo fueled the offensive attack with 21 points, including a three-pointer, while Belvin posted 18 for the game.

They also got four from Breah Stewart, two each by Harleigh Belvin and Tammy Miller and one point from Sadie Fomby as they connected on 15 of 19 free throws overall.

Boswell returns to action at 6:30 tonight at Moss for another elimination contest against either Bowlegs or Clayton.

Stringtown 45, Soper 37 (Girls)

The Lady Red Bears utilized a big second quarter to build a halftime lead but couldn’t hold off Stringtown in a Class A regional tournament elimination game at Tupelo.

Soper trailed 10-6 after one period but exploded for a 14-2 run in the second stanza to grab a 20-12 lead at the halftime break. A 14-6 flurry by Stringtown knotted it at 26 through three frames and the Lady Tigers carried that momentum over with a 19-11 surge in the final quarter.

Taylor Herndon notched nine points with JaeLeigh Holder and Vicky Wolfenbarger adding eight apiece for the Lady Red Bears.

Kaylee Dennis, Emiley Beaird and Kylie Webb contributed four each.

