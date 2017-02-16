SE women comeback for win at SNU, men fall short

BETHANY – The Southeastern women recovered from a rough second quarter and a nine-point halftime deficit, putting all five starters in double-figures en route to a 91-85 victory over Southern Nazarene on Thursday night.

In the men’s contest, Southeastern came close but couldn’t duplicate the women’s comeback, falling just shy in a 78-74 defeat.

Both teams return Saturday for the start of a regular-season ending three-game homestand facing Southwestern at 1 p.m. in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Southeastern 91, Southern Nazarene 85 (Women)

Thursday’s win moved the Savage Storm to 15-8 overall and 13-6 in Great American Conference play.

All five starters reached double-figures for SE, paced by Katie Webb who led all scorers with 25 points while shooting 10-of-22 and hitting a trio of threes. Webb reaches the 20-point plateau for the fifth time this season and the third time in the last four games.

Rachel Wallace, Olivia Potter and Emem David each turned in 14 points on the night, while Sa’Liesha Hunter chipped in 12. The starters scored 79 of the teams 91 points.

Ariannah Kemp added eight off the bench, while Courtney Brady turned in four to round out all of the scoring by Storm players.

Hunter also dished out four assists as the Storm shot 50.0 percent from the field and hit nine threes.

Defensively Webb pulled down a team-best nine rebounds and added three steals, while David hauled in eight boards, six of which were on the offensive glass.

SE scored first and never looked back in the opening frame, leading by as many as nine points before ending the first 10 minutes up 21-14.

SNU would open the second quarter with a 9-0 run to take the lead before back-to-back buckets by Kemp and Potter would give SE a 25-23 lead with 7:18 to go in the half. The Crimson Storm would regain the lead shortly thereafter and pull ahead for the remainder of the half, taking a 43-34 lead at the break.

The Storm recovered in the third quarter as Webb drained a three to open second half scoring, while Potter closed the third quarter with a three of her own to give SE a 62-59 lead, its first in the second half.

Southeastern would never trail again in the contest, using a 9-1 run midway through the fourth to take its largest lead at 80-68 with 2:42 to play before settling on a 91-85 victory.

Southern Nazarene 78, Southeastern 74 (Men)

Despite rallying from an 18-point deficit, Southeastern was unable to hold onto a slim second half lead.

The loss drops the Savage Storm to 9-16 overall and 5-14 in Great American Conference play.

Anton Cook led all scorers with 34 points, crossing the 20-point plateau for the ninth time overall and the seventh time in the last 10 games. He finished the contest shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from long range, connecting on 5-of-9 threes.

Gianpalo Riccio was next in line with nine points, while Tyler Lonzie chipped in eight and Jett Jobe added seven.

The Storm shot 45.3 percent for the game, including a 56.5 percent effort in the second half which also included a 6-for-12 mark from behind the arc.

Kevin Buckingham led SE on the boards with nine.

An early 6-0 run by SNU would give them a 10-4 lead and they would not relinquish in in the half, leading by as many as 18 points with 7:01 to play in the frame and again with 4:59 to go.

The Storm would put together a 10-2 run capped by a Riccio three to close the deficit to 10 points with 2:10 to go, but the Crimson Storm would push its lead back out to 44-31 at halftime.

SE trailed by as many as 17 points before a Jobe three triggered a 30-8 run, during which the Savage Storm tied the game at 67-67 on a Cook three and would take the lead on a trio of Cook free throws before taking a 72-67 lead on a Jose Libanio jumper with 3:10 to play.

Unfortunately, SNU answered with a 9-0 run of its own to regain the lead and go up 76-72 with 47 seconds to play.

Cook connected on a jumper to get back within one possession, but the Crimson Storm would get a pair of free throws with 12 seconds to play to push the lead back to 78-74 which would hold to be the final score.

Matt Thomas is the Sports Information Director at Southeastern

logo http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SEimage-4.jpg logo Senior Olivia Potter (pictured here during last weekend’s home game) was one of five Southeastern players to reach double figures, scoring 14 points on Thursday night as the Savage Storm rallied in the second half to topple Southern Nazarene, 91-85. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_OliviaPotter6.jpg Senior Olivia Potter (pictured here during last weekend’s home game) was one of five Southeastern players to reach double figures, scoring 14 points on Thursday night as the Savage Storm rallied in the second half to topple Southern Nazarene, 91-85. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat