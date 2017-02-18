Durant junior high wrestlers Cory Hicks and Tagen Jamison recently captured Oklahoma Junior High All-State recognition after claiming championship titles. Hicks won the 105-pound classification while Jamison was the 113 pound victor at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.

Durant junior high wrestlers Cory Hicks and Tagen Jamison recently captured Oklahoma Junior High All-State recognition after claiming championship titles. Hicks won the 105-pound classification while Jamison was the 113 pound victor at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_JuniorHighChamps.jpg Durant junior high wrestlers Cory Hicks and Tagen Jamison recently captured Oklahoma Junior High All-State recognition after claiming championship titles. Hicks won the 105-pound classification while Jamison was the 113 pound victor at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City. Submitted photo