Lady Mustangs bow out

BOKCHITO – Second chance points were the story Friday night as Tishomingo pounded the offensive glass in force while toppling Rock Creek’s Lady Mustangs, 57-40, in the Class 2A district tournament.

With the loss in the brutally-tough opening round matchup, Rock Creek closes the season with a 17-9 record.

It was evident from the get-go that the visiting Lady Indians had a major advantage on the boards, with the third first two buckets coming via offensive putbacks.

Tishomingo ran out to a 9-2 advantage before a brief Rock Creek flurry that narrowed the gap to 11-5 after one stanza.

The Lady Mustangs hit just two of 11 field goal tries while Tishomingo wasn’t much better, sinking only five of 19, but got considerably more opportunities thanks to its rebounding. Eight of those points came on second chances.

Tishomingo continued its dominance in the paint in the second frame, improving its shooting percentage with a seven for 14 effort that included three more putback buckets. That pushed the lead to 27-14 at intermission.

Rock Creek finally found a bit of offensive rhythm in the third period as the Lady Mustangs were able to get their transition game going a bit with a full-court after they broke the shooting ice a bit. The hosts connected on six of their 12 field goal tries in the quarter sparked by a pair of three-pointers from Michaela Stinson but only managed to cut the deficit to 41-30 through three frames.

Miscues hit the Lady Indians in the final stanza as they left the door open for comeback, with seven turnovers but Rock Creek never could take advantage as it missed five straight shots from within five feet of the basket to begin the frame.

The Lady Mustangs got within 43-34 on a Teeronie McCann bucket with five minutes remaining but Cheyenne Arkansas banked in a three-pointer to trigger a 7-0 Tishomingo flurry that helped put it away.

Rock Creek hit just five of 15 shots from the field in the final period.

Stinson led the scoring for the Lady Mustangs with nine points as McCann contributed eight. They also got five from Jordan Nelson, two each by Jacey Angello and Brittany Farrington and one from Lainey Jestis.

Arkansas totaled 14 to pace Tishomingo, which improved to 15-8 on the year.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Rock Creek senior Michaela Stinson tries to break free from a Tishomingo defender during Friday night’s district tournament contest. Stinson scored nine points to lead the Lady Mustangs but they dropped a 57-40 decision to end the season. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_MichaelaStinson.jpg Rock Creek senior Michaela Stinson tries to break free from a Tishomingo defender during Friday night’s district tournament contest. Stinson scored nine points to lead the Lady Mustangs but they dropped a 57-40 decision to end the season. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat