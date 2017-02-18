Savage Storm drop opener to Muleriders

For five innings it was a classic pitcher’s duel in the home opener for Southeastern’s baseball squad on Friday afternoon at the Ballpark in Durant.

Things turned sour in the late innings however and Southern Arkansas took advantage for a 5-1 win in Game 1 of the Great American Conference opening series.

The two squads will play a doubleheader today starting at noon at the Ballpark.

Making his first start of the season after miss time early due to an illness, Southeastern ace Mike Wade showed his prowess with a gutsy performance.

The senior righthander allowed just one unearned run, walked one and hit one batter while scattering seven hits over five strong innings. He worked out of a bases loaded jam in the second and fifth stanza while yielding just one run after a leadoff error in the third.

After spotting the Muleriders the early lead, Southeastern rallied back with a run in the fifth without the aid of a hit against Southern Arkansas southpaw Connor Wells.

Ty Hanson was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a Jake Perez sac bunt and third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Spinney sacrifice fly to center.

Wells was done after five frames as well, allowing just a pair of hits with seven strikeouts, as both teams turned it over to the bullpen.

Neither team could get much going in the sixth but the Muleriders came alive in the seventh against Savage Storm reliever Brandon Wolski.

Southern Arkansas got a single and one-out walk before Mark Fontenot teed off for a three-run homer over the rightfield wall.

The visitors tacked on an insurance run with a RBI triple off the bat of Blake Hall in the eighth.

Southeastern scratched out singles by Hanson, Travis Spinney and Jett Swigart in its final three at-bats but was unable to put together more than one in any inning off reliever Jacob Stroder, who picked up the win for the Muleriders.

Spinney finished with two of the Savage Storm five hits on the day.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Southeastern second baseman Cade Clay lays down the tag on a Southern Arkansas baserunner during Friday afternoon’s home opener at The Ballpark in Durant. The Savage Storm dropped a 5-1 decision in the Great American Conference league opening series. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CadeClay.jpg Southeastern second baseman Cade Clay lays down the tag on a Southern Arkansas baserunner during Friday afternoon’s home opener at The Ballpark in Durant. The Savage Storm dropped a 5-1 decision in the Great American Conference league opening series. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat Ace hurler Mike Wade delivers a pitch during his first start of the season Friday afternoon. Wade was solid in allowing just one unearned run over five innings but didn’t get a decision in the conference opener at The Ballpark in Durant. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_MikeWade1.jpg Ace hurler Mike Wade delivers a pitch during his first start of the season Friday afternoon. Wade was solid in allowing just one unearned run over five innings but didn’t get a decision in the conference opener at The Ballpark in Durant. Kevin Farr | Durant Democrat