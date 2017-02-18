Calera ends season with district losses

TUSHKA – Calera saw its basketball seasons come to an end Friday night with losses to Allen in the Class 2A District Tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs came out on the short end of a 49-40 decision as they couldn’t hold onto a slim halftime lead.

In the nightcap the Calera boys fell to the Mustangs, 62-48, as they struggled to keep pace in the second half.

Girls

The Lady Bulldogs had a narrow 18-17 advantage at halftime but a slow offensive output in the third quarter made it an uphill battle for Calera to continue in the playoffs.

The game was knotted 4-4 in the first period when Lady Bulldog junior Logan Mullens hit two treys and Hannah Carter also connected on a bucket from beyond the arc as Calera led 13-8 going into the second period.

Calera’s offense went cold in the second frame however, scoring only five points. The Lady Mustangs meanwhile made a surge, hitting a three-pointer and went perfect from the free throw line, 6-for-6, to cut into Calera’s lead.

The Lady Bulldogs went up 23-17 in the opening minutes of the third period with a bucket by Maddison Virgin and trey by Maddie Partain but Allen answered with a 14-2 flurry for a 31-25 advantage at the end of the quarter.

Calera made a comeback bid with 54 seconds as they trailed 43-38. The Lady Bulldogs sent the Lady Mustangs to the free throw line, but Calera couldn’t get a defensive rebound off of four trips to the line and Allen squeezed out the win.

Mullens led the way for the Lady Bulldogs with 20 points. Partain finished with seven, Kendra St. Clair chipped in four while Virgin, Carter and Kya Hawks all had three points each.

Boys

It was a tight first half as Calera only trailed by three points at halftime, but Allen pulled away from the Bulldogs in the second half.

Senior Hunter Fuller started the game with a trey that sparked a 10-4 flurry. Allen answered back with a run that ended with a bucket at the buzzer and a 16-14 lead.

The Mustangs tried to separate from Calera in the second period, but couldn’t shake the Bulldogs as they kept pace with two buckets from beyond the arc from Fuller and Fisher Hutchins. Allen however still took a slim advantage at the half, 27-25.

Allen then started to pull away from Calera in the third period as they outscored the Bulldogs 14-7.

Calera surged back in the fourth stanza to make a run at the comeback.

With only a minute left in the game, Calera trailed just 53-48 after Fuller hit a clutch three-pointer. The Bulldogs however couldn’t get another bucket as Allen closed out the game at the charity stripe.

Fuller had a team-high 25 points for Calera as Langley also hit double figures with 12.

Hutchins had five, Kody Toombs finished with three as Cole Reeve had two and Keith Jeffreys chipped in one.

Fisher Hutchins looks for room while being trapped by the Allen defense on Friday night. Hutchins ended with five points in the game as Calera bowed out of the Class 2A playoffs with a 62-48 loss to the Mustangs. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CaleraBoys-4FisherHutchins-1.jpg Fisher Hutchins looks for room while being trapped by the Allen defense on Friday night. Hutchins ended with five points in the game as Calera bowed out of the Class 2A playoffs with a 62-48 loss to the Mustangs. Photos by Randy Bruce Calera senior Maddie Partain drives toward the basket on this play Fridya night. Partain tossed in seven points in the contest but the Lady Bulldogs could not hold off Allen in the second half, seeing their season come to an end with a 49-40 loss. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_CaleraGirl-13MaddiePartain-1.jpg Calera senior Maddie Partain drives toward the basket on this play Fridya night. Partain tossed in seven points in the contest but the Lady Bulldogs could not hold off Allen in the second half, seeing their season come to an end with a 49-40 loss. Photos by Randy Bruce