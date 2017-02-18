Area Basketball Roundup

Boswell 44, Clayton 30 (Girls)

Senior Hailey Belvin pumped in 18 points and the Boswell Lady Scorpions moved within one victory of the Class A area tournament with a regional win over Clayton.

Boswell claimed a 10-6 advantage through one period and pushed that margin to 19-13 at halftime. The Lady Scorpions broke it open in the third stanza outscoring Clayton 14-6 and held that double-figure edge the rest of the way.

In addition to Belvin’s big effort, Breah Stewart tossed in 10 while Virginia Beddo added eight points. Sadie Fomby also scored four while Harleigh Belvin and Tammy Miller posted two apiece.

The Lady Scorpions meet Dewar at 1:30 today at Moss for the regional consolation crown.

Stringtown 63, Achille 49 (Boys)

A slow start dug Achille a double-figure hole from which it could never overcome as the Eagles bowed out of the playoffs with a Class A regional loss at Tupelo.

Stringtown raced to a 21-10 edge after one quarter before Achille played almost dead even with the Tigers over the remaining three frames. It was 33-21 at intermission and 50-32 following the third quarter.

Achille posted a 17-13 advantage in the fourth.

Cy Burden connected for four three-pointers to finish with a team-high 13 points for the Eagles. Trent Gibby pumped in 11, Brayden Prater checked in with 10, Austin McClung had nine and Ryan Caceres ended with two.

LeFlore 41, Bennington 33 (Girls)

Bennington fought back from a halftime deficit to knot the score at 25 through three stanzas but could not hold off LeFlore in the final period as they ended the season in the Class B regionals at Wapanucka.

LeFlore held a 12-10 edge after one quarter and 22-17 at halftime before the Lady Bears went on an 8-3 run in the third to tie it up. It a 16-8 flurry by LeFlore in the fourth, fueled by nine free throws, that was the difference.

Kristen Jordan tossed in three treys and totaled 10 points to lead the way for Bennington. Maria Martinez also chipped in eight, Alexus Gibson had five, Maci Haislip and Kristin Wilson scored four each and Jaci Haislip ended with two.

