Savage Storm baseball falls to Southern Arkansas

Timely hits were very difficult to come by for the Southeastern Savage Storm on Saturday afternoon as they dropped a pair of games to Southern Arkansas at The Ballpark in Durant.

The visiting Muleriders notched 7-2 and 8-4 wins to finish off a three-game sweep in the Great American Conference opening series for both teams.

Southeastern will be on the road for the next two weekends, visiting Arkansas Monticello on Friday, before returning for a 10-game homestand that will carry through Spring Break.

While the offense struggled with runners on base, the biggest problem for the Savage Storm in Game 1 was pitching wildness. Five Southeastern hurlers combined for seven walks, two hit batters and seven wild pitches (four of which allowed four Mulerider runs to score).

After spotting the visitors a 3-0 lead, the Savage Storm got their only runs of the game in the fourth when Cade Clay was hit by a pitch and scored on a one-out home run from Jake Perez.

Each team totaled eight hits in the contest but Southeastern was unable to do anything with runners in scoring position, leaving 12 runners on base for the game.

Brett Akins had two hits to lead the way while Ty Hanson, Jett Swigart, Luke Thomas, Perez, Gage Ross and Cameron Roberts finished with one apiece.

In Game 2, pitching was much more efficient for the hosts but the offense continued to sputter, especially with runners on base.

Southern Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the first before the Savage Storm answered with a run as Travis Spinney singled to start the frame and eventually scored on a Hunter Harrison single up the middle.

The Muleriders erupted for three runs on five hits in the second frame to go in front for good, but Southeastern managed to cut the margin with two in the third as Akins singled ahead of a Harrison two-run homer.

That’s as close as it got however as Southern Arkansas plated three runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth.

Southeastern finished off the scoring in the sixth when Hanson doubled and came around on a Swigart sacrifice fly.

Akins and Harrison topped the seven-hit attack for the Savage Storm with two apiece. Spinney, Hanson and Swigart notched one hit.

Southeastern’s Jake Perez gets congratulated by teammate Cade Clay after belting a two-run homer in the opening game on Saturday at The Ballpark in Durant. The Savage Storm dropped the doubleheader 7-2 and 8-4. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0106-1-.jpg Southeastern’s Jake Perez gets congratulated by teammate Cade Clay after belting a two-run homer in the opening game on Saturday at The Ballpark in Durant. The Savage Storm dropped the doubleheader 7-2 and 8-4.